Your diet plays an important role in your weight loss journey. The right food can help you boost metabolism, and this will help you lose weight fast. But unfortunately, because of lack of time, we don’t pay much attention to our meals. That is why we have come up with a few super easy dishes that you can cook up in under half an hour. At the same time, it will also give you your requirement of vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients.

Red Lentil Soup

This is a simple comforting meal that is easy to make and tasty. It fills you up with protein and fibre and helps you lose weight.

Ingredients

1 cup dried red lentils

1 large diced carrot

4 cups water

1 tablespoon mustard oil

1 small onion

Salt to taste

1 whole bay leaf

Juice of 1 lemon

Directions

Heat the mustard oil in a medium saucepan. Add carrot, celery, onion and cover for some time. Add salt and stir. Cover till onions are translucent. This will take about 5 minutes. Add the washed lentils, water and bay leaf and let it boil. Reduce heat and covered for 20 minutes. Take it off the heat. Add lemon juice and season with fresh coriander leaves.

Kidney beans with coconut rice

This is a refreshing dish that is filling and easy to make.

Ingredients

3/4 cup medium-grain white rice

¾ cup kidney beans

1 cup coconut milk

2 1/2 cups vegetable broth

1 tablespoon chili

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1 cup thinly sliced onions

Directions

Mix vegetable broth, kidney beans, coconut milk, minced jalapño chili, thyme and allspice in saucepan. Boil over medium-high heat. Add rice and reduce heat to medium-low. Let it simmer uncovered till liquid is absorbed and rice is almost some. Add onions and simmer for another 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Mixed vegetables and quinoa

This dish will give you a healthy dose of protein and fiber. This will keep you going for a long time and also rev up your metabolism.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 small tomato

1/3 cup black beans cooked

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Mix all the ingredients and adjust salt and pepper to taste.