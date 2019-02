This Valentine’s Day, treat your SO to these aphrodisiac recipes made with ingredients like rose and strawberries. Did you know that rose can help boost your sexual health? Strawberries have zinc in them which are great for sexual health and promote healthy testosterone levels in men and libido in women. These Valentine’s Day desserts are sure to get you and your partner in the mood.

RASPBERRY BAVAROISE WITH ROSE GELATO

Ingredients

• 500 ml raspberry puree

• 200 ml milk

• 5 egg yolks

• 50 g caster sugar or sugar-free equivalent

• 5 leaves gelatin

• 250 ml cream

METHOD:

• Bring the raspberries and milk to a boil.

• Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together.

• Pour the boiling mix onto this and whisk well.

• Return to the heat and cook out to thicken.

• Melt the gelatin into this, mix well then pass through a fine sieve, leave to cool in the fridge

• Whisk the cream to soft peaks.

• Once the raspberry mix has started to set, fold it into the cream pour into the molds and set in the fridge

ROSE GELATO

• Rose petal from 3 roses

• 1⁄2cup milk

• 3 1⁄2cups heavy cream

• 1cup granulated sugar or sugar alternative

• 6egg yolks

• 1⁄4cup rose water

• 3drops red food coloring (optional)

METHOD:

• Wash the rose petals in cold water and pat dry. In a heavy, non-reactive saucepan, place petals of 2 roses, milk, cream, and ½ cup of the sugar. Place over medium heat and heat to just under boiling. Let steep about a half hour to infuse.

• Combine the egg yolks and the remaining ½ cup of sugar in a mixing bowl. Whisk until thick and pale yellow. Bring the rose/cream mixture back to a near boil and whisk ¼ of the warm mixture into the egg and sugar mixture. Then pour all of the egg mixture into the rose milk and place over low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

• Strain into a bowl and chill on ice. Pour into the ice cream maker and freeze & then churn it. Transfer finished ice cream into bowl and add the torn petals from the remaining rose. Fold into ice cream and pack into freezing container.

By Pastry Chef Shiva Kumar of ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

ALMOND STRAWBERRY CREAM

SERVES: 3-4

Ingredients

Almonds : ½ cup

Strawberry (Fresh) : 12-14 pcs

Whipping Cream :1 cup

Holy Basil leaves (Tulsi): 1 tsp

Sugar (powdered) : 3 tbsp

Method:

Toast the almond flakes in the oven at 180°C for 4 minutes.

Cut the strawberries into 1 cm dices.

Whip the cream along with sugar. Do not over whip it or the butter will separate.

Mix the almond flakes and strawberries into the cream along with hand torn holy basil.

Garnish with almonds and sliced strawberries.

By Chef Manish Mehrotra