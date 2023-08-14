Tricolour Treats Extravaganza: Unleash The Desi Delight In Every Bite

Easy-to-make recipes, embracing the hues of saffron, white and green are a treat for your taste buds.

Independence Day is approaching, and it is time to infuse your celebrations with patriotic fervour and gastronomic delight. What better way to do that than by indulging in a feast inspired by the tricolour of the Indian flag? Voltas Beko brings you easy-to-make recipes, embracing the hues of saffron, white and green, and these dishes are not only a treat for your taste buds but gives you freedom from cooking for long hours and allows you to invest more time in what truly matters sharing meaningful moments with your family and loved ones.

Recipe 1: Saffron Mawa Barfi

TRENDING NOW

Ingredients:

1 cup mawa (khoya), grated

1/2 cup powdered sugar (adjust to taste)

Zest of 1 orange

2 tablespoons orange juice

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Chopped pistachios or almonds for garnishing

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the grated mawa and ghee. This will help soften the mawa. Mix the saffron strands with a teaspoon of warm milk and set aside. Add the powdered sugar, orange zest, orange juice, and cardamom powder to the softened mawa mixture. Mix well. Microwave the mixture on medium power for 3-4 minutes, stirring every minute to prevent sticking and to ensure even cooking. The Voltas Beko microwave with a Large Turntable will ensure even cooking. The mixture will become smooth and leave the sides of the bowl when it's done. Add the saffron milk mixture to the microwaved mawa mixture and mix until the saffron colour is evenly distributed. Spread it evenly to your desired thickness. While the mixture is still warm, garnish with chopped pistachios or almonds, gently pressing them to the surface. Once slightly cooled, place the tray in the refrigerator and set it for 2-3 hours or until firm. Once the mawa mixture has been set completely, use a sharp knife to cut it into desired shapes squares, diamonds, or rectangles. Carefully remove the cut pieces and serve your delicious Saffron Mawa Barfi.

Recipe 2: White Chocolate Coconut Fudge

You may like to read

Ingredients:

300g white chocolate, chopped

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

Line a square baking dish. Microwave the mixture in 20-second intervals, stirring well after each interval, until the white chocolate fully melts and the mixture is smooth. Stir the shredded coconut, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until everything is well combined. Spread the fudge mixture evenly, gently pressing it down with your fingers. Place the baking dish in the refrigerator and let the fudge set for at least 2-3 hours or until it's firm. Once the fudge is set, place it on a cutting board. Cut the fudge into squares or rectangles of the desired size. Your White Chocolate Coconut Fudge is now ready to be enjoyed.

Recipe 3: Falafel Bites with Tahini Dip

Ingredients:

For the Falafel Bites:

850gm chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 small red onion, roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

Salt and black pepper, to taste

Olive oil for brushing

For the Tahini Dip:

1/2 cup tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons water (more for desired consistency)

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt, to taste

Instructions:

Combine the drained chickpeas, red onion, minced garlic, ground cumin, coriander, and baking soda in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the mixture on high for 3-4 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the chickpeas and onion are softened. Transfer the microwaved mixture to a food processor. Add the fresh parsley, cilantro, flour, salt, and black pepper. You want a partially smooth paste. Place the shaped falafel bites on a microwave-safe plate. Lightly brush the tops of the falafel bites with olive oil. Microwave the falafel bites on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the falafel bites are cooked through and firm to the touch. You can rotate the plate halfway through for even cooking. Once the falafel bites are cooked and slightly cooled, arrange them on a serving platter.

Tahini Dip:

Whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, water, minced garlic, and salt until well combined.

Add more water if needed to achieve your desired dipping consistency.

RECOMMENDED STORIES