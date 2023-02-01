Traditional Healthy Indian Recipe: Haldi (Turmeric) Ki Sabzi

Haldi ki sabzi is traditionally eaten in winter, as turmeric's warmth helps keep our bodies warm.

Haldi ki sabzi recipe by Chef Abhijeet Bagwe, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport: Turmeric has been a staple ingredient in Indian households for centuries. It can be made into a delicious sabzi and is known for its potent healing and immunity-boosting properties. Haldi ki sabzi is traditionally eaten in winter, as turmeric's warmth helps keep our bodies warm. This dish is popular in Rajasthan at parties. Multiple historical accounts exist tracing the origins of this dish back to the age of Shalivahana, a legendary Hindu emperor of India. However, it should be consumed in moderation, like a pickle or chutney. Various fillings, including peanut, sugar, coconut, sesame and groundnut flavours, are prepared basis the region and season.

What Are The Ingredients For Haldi Ki Sabzi?

1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon turmeric

1 and 1/4 teaspoons cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/2 teaspoon asafoetida

1/2 tablespoon coriander powder

1/2 ginger

1 and 1/2 tablespoon ghee

Red chilli powder as required

3/4 cup and 2 and 1/2 teaspoon yoghurt (curd)

Salt as required

1 and 1/2 red chilli

How To Make Haldi Ki Sabzi?

To prepare this easy recipe, add a bowl and curd with salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder. Keep them aside after mixing them well. Next, over medium flame, place a pan and heat ghee in it. Once it is heated, add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Finally, add red chillies while frying for a minute when it starts crackling. Saut well after adding grated turmeric for 5 minutes. Add the curd mixture and minced ginger once the turmeric is cooked. Mix them all and cook for 4 minutes. Add water to the turmeric mixture and simmer for 15 minutes. Finally, transfer it to a serving bowl. Your Haldi ki Sabzi is ready. Best served with hare Ghaas ki roti. It can be eaten with Obattu, a flatbread known as abele holige, traditionally prepared during festivals. It is said to have originated in the coastal town of Andhra Pradesh and is called bobbatlu in the region.

