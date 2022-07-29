Want to eliminate meat from your diet this year? Give tofu and shiitake mushroom a shot! Tofu and shiitake, when correctly prepared, can compete with any protein at the dinner table. From stir-fry to sandwiches to soups, the below tofu and shiitake mushroom sushi recipe will have you ditching the meat for good. Tofu is a blank canvas for flavours, so you can easily adjust the taste to your liking, whether you like ginger, garlic, or soya. Check out the healthy recipes below by The Finch.
Kung Pao Tofu And Broccoli By Corporate Executive Chef Rahul Khare at The Finch
The Finch Chandigarh brings you the recipe that feels like you're eating at your favourite vegan Chinese restaurant, but it's easily made with love at home. The simple yet delectable Kung Pao Tofu and Broccoli combine sweet, savoury, and spicy, making it satisfying.