Tofu To Mushroom: Healthy Recipes You Can Make At Home

Here are two wholesome recipes from The Finch you must try at home.

Want to eliminate meat from your diet this year? Give tofu and shiitake mushroom a shot! Tofu and shiitake, when correctly prepared, can compete with any protein at the dinner table. From stir-fry to sandwiches to soups, the below tofu and shiitake mushroom sushi recipe will have you ditching the meat for good. Tofu is a blank canvas for flavours, so you can easily adjust the taste to your liking, whether you like ginger, garlic, or soya. Check out the healthy recipes below by The Finch.

Kung Pao Tofu And Broccoli By Corporate Executive Chef Rahul Khare at The Finch

The Finch Chandigarh brings you the recipe that feels like you're eating at your favourite vegan Chinese restaurant, but it's easily made with love at home. The simple yet delectable Kung Pao Tofu and Broccoli combine sweet, savoury, and spicy, making it satisfying.

Ingredients Required:

100.00 gms Extra Firm Tofu

80.00 gms Broccoli

100.00 gms Kung Pao Sauce

10.00 gms Oil For Stir Fry

3.00 gms Dry Red Chilly

7.00 gms Roasted Peanuts

5.00 gms Roasted Cashewnut

Ingredients Required For Kung Pao Sauce

3.00 gms. Dark Soya

2.00 gms. Salt

3.00 gms. Veg Aromatic Powder

1.50 gms. Schezwan Pepper

7.00 gms. Tomato Ketchup.

2.00 gms. Brown Sugar

10.00 gms. Garlic

4.00 gms. Ginger

Method Of Preparation:

1) Blanch The Broccoli And Keep It Aside.

2) Add Oil In The Wok, Garlic And Ginger Cook It

3) Add Tomato Ketchup And Seasoning.

4) Toss The Broccoli, Tofu And Dry Chil.

5) Garnish With Roasted Peanut And Roasted Cashewnut.

And there you have it! Easy, quick, and delicious Kung Pao Tofu with Broccoli.

Shiitake Tartare Sushi Recipe

The Finch gives the recipe of their satisfying shiitake sushi so that you can experience Finch's special savoury, melt-in-your-mouth and intensely flavour-packed dish in the comfort of your home.

Ingredient Required

40.00 gms Shiitake Mushroom

16.00 gms Cucumber

16.00 gms Carrot

120.00 gms Sushi Rice

0.50 no. Nori Sheet

2.00 gms Sesame Seeds

15.00 gms Kikkoman Soya Sauce

20.00 gms Ginger Pickle

5.00 gms Wasabi

Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes

Method Of Preparation:

1) Toss the saut ed shiitake mushroom in the chilly mayo and keep it aside.

2) Cut the Nori sheet in half and place it on the sushi matt.

3) Warm the sushi rice and spread it on the Nori sheet.

4) Flip the Nori sheet.

5) Arrange the tossed shiitake mushroom, carrot and cucumber in the centre.

6) Roll the sushi and apply some sesame seeds from the outside.

7) Cut the sushi into six pieces.

8) Arrange it on the platter as shown in the picture, served with soy sauce, pickle

ginger and wasabi.

Your savoury garlic and sesame saut ed shiitake mushrooms stuffed into nori rolls and served with ginger and wasabi to create this flavorful shiitake sushi are ready to enjoy!

