Tofu Salad To Raspberry Jelly: Time To Savor These Healthy Dishes Today

International Chefs Day 2023: Culinary experts unveil their beloved healthy dishes from around the globe.

International Chefs Day is a celebration that takes place annually on October 20th, honouring the culinary experts who bring Flavors and creativity to our plates. Chefs play a vital role in shaping the world's diverse food cultures, experimenting with new ingredients and techniques, and transforming simple ingredients into culinary art. It is a day to Savor the delicious dishes they prepare and acknowledge the hard work, innovation, and artistry that goes into every meal. Whether working in high-end restaurants, food trucks, or home kitchens, chefs are the unsung heroes behind the tastes that delight our palates. On International Chefs Day, let us take you to the favourite healthy recipes of Chef Vaibhav Bhargava and Chef Gauri Varma.

STEAMED TOFU SALAD RECIPE- Chef Vaibhav Bhargava

Steamed tofu salad with Asian Vietnamese ponzu sauce

PREP TIME: 10 mins

COOKING TIME: 5mins

TOTAL TIME: 15mins

COURSE: Appetizer

CUISINE: Asian Vietnamese

SERVINGS: 2 Pax

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY

Steamed tofu 120gm Braised onion 10gm Cherry tomato 10gm Beetroot flower 5gm Vietnamese ponzu dressing 50ml Edible flower 3gm Coriander leaves 2gm Purple cabbage 20gm Garlic chips 2gm Salt 1gm Black pepper 1gm Sesame oil 2ml Soy sauce light 3ml

METHOD:

1. Marinate the tofu with salt, pepper, sesame oil and light soy sauce and steam it in the

steamer for 3 to 5 mins.

2. In the meantime, prepare other ingredients and sauces for the tofu.

3. Once all things are prepared, arrange the ingredients for Plating.

4. Layer the thinly sliced cabbage and pour some sauce on it. Put the tofu on top of it. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and toss them in dressing braised onion. Put on tofu and sides along with cherry tomatoes.

5. Garnish with edible flowers, garlic chips, coriander, and beetroot flowers.

6. Serve hot or cold as desired with the sauces.

VIETNMAESE ASIAN PONZU SAUCE

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY

Light soy sauce 50ml Lemon juice 50ml Brown sugar 100gm Orange slices 50gm Water 50ml Basil 20gm Mint 10gm Coriander roots 10gm Orange juice 30ml Rice Vinegar 20ml

METHOD: Boil all the ingredients together except lemon juice. Strain it into a container and add lemon juice. Stir it well and cool down.

BRAISED ONION RECIPE

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY

Red onion slice 100gm Fresh red chilli 5gm Garlic chop 5gm Oil 3ml Sugar 5gm Vinegar 10ml Sake 10ml Mirin 10ml

METHOD:

1. Saut garlic for 30 seconds; then add fresh red chilli and onions.

2. Stir the pan for 1 minute, add the rest of the ingredients and cookbook for 1 minute, and then remove it from the gas.

Almond panna cotta with homemade granola with raspberry jelly Chef Gauri Varma

Almond Panna Cotta

1cup almond milk

2 tbsp honey

1/2tbsp gelatine + 2tbs water

1tsp almond extract

Raspberry jelly/compote

100g raspberry puree / frozen raspberry

10g sugar

Granola

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons almond butter

1/3 cup dried cranberries

ALMOND PANNA COTTA METHOD

Add gelatin to the water and set it aside for a few mins Heat almond milk and add honey Chill the pannacotta mix for at least 2-3 before serving

GRANOLA METHOD

Add oats, walnuts, coconut, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl. Drizzle maple syrup/honey Stir until combined Prepare a tray with parchment paper on top Scoop the granola mix on the tray Preheat the oven to 150 Bake at 150 for 15 mins Rotate the pan halfway and use a fork to break the granola gently Bake again for 5-7 mins more or until golden brown