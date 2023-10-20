Tofu Salad To Raspberry Jelly: Time To Savor These Healthy Dishes Today

International Chefs Day is a celebration that takes place annually on October 20th, honouring the culinary experts who bring Flavors and creativity to our plates. Chefs play a vital role in shaping the world's diverse food cultures, experimenting with new ingredients and techniques, and transforming simple ingredients into culinary art. It is a day to Savor the delicious dishes they prepare and acknowledge the hard work, innovation, and artistry that goes into every meal. Whether working in high-end restaurants, food trucks, or home kitchens, chefs are the unsung heroes behind the tastes that delight our palates. On International Chefs Day, let us take you to the favourite healthy recipes of Chef Vaibhav Bhargava and Chef Gauri Varma.
STEAMED TOFU SALAD RECIPE- Chef Vaibhav Bhargava
Steamed tofu salad with Asian Vietnamese ponzu sauce
1. Marinate the tofu with salt, pepper, sesame oil and light soy sauce and steam it in the
steamer for 3 to 5 mins.
2. In the meantime, prepare other ingredients and sauces for the tofu.
3. Once all things are prepared, arrange the ingredients for Plating.
4. Layer the thinly sliced cabbage and pour some sauce on it. Put the tofu on top of it. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and toss them in dressing braised onion. Put on tofu and sides along with cherry tomatoes.
5. Garnish with edible flowers, garlic chips, coriander, and beetroot flowers.