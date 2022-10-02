- Health A-Z
Navratri Special Recipes: With the auspicious arrival of Navratri, it's a time for both celebration and fasting. The festival is distinguished by the native cuisine explicitly cooked for individuals who are fasting for all or part of the festival's nine days to invoke the goddess's energy and purify their bodies and minds. Here are some delicious dishes one can cook these days:
Dishes by Chef Rajesh, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.
Ingredients Quantity
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Cook, peel, and mash the raw banana
Step 2: Add green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, and spices to the mashed raw banana
Step 3: Combine the mixture thoroughly
Step 4: Make lemon-sized balls from it and flatten them
Step 5: Shallow fry them until light brown
Step 6: Serve them hot
Ingredients Quantity
Method of preparation:
Step 1: Wash and boil the skin-on sweet potatoes
Step 2: Peel and mash the cooked sweet potatoes
Step 3: Boil the milk for a few minutes
Step 4: Add mashed sweet potato to the boiling milk
Step 5: Add MTR Badam Mix to the mixture and mix well
Step 6: Mix thoroughly after adding the khoya and half of the ghee
Step 7: Add the remaining ghee gradually during cooking till the halwa becomes non-sticky
Step 8: Serve it hot
Dishes by Executive Sous Chef, Manoj Kumar, Vivanta, New Delhi, Dwarka
Ingredients Quantity
For Papdi Dough
For Potato Mixture
For Garnish
Method of preparation
For Cous Cous
Step 1: Blanch mint leaves and blend with green apple to get a green extract
Step 2: Slightly warm the apple extract, soak sabudana and infuse the mint extract.
Step 3: Season and let it cool
For Potato Mixture
Step 1: Cut potatoes into brunoise, add chilli, coriander,
Step 2: Lime juice and season
For Papdi Dough
Step 1: Make a dough with buckwheat flour, cumin powder, carom seeds, ghee and seasoning. Mix well for 2-3 minutes
Step 2: Then water and knead a stiff dough
Step 3: Keep aside for rest for 30 min
Step 4: Next, prepare thin paapdi of 7 cm diameter and bake until crisp in the oven by applying ghee
For platting
Step 1: Set Sabudana in a moulded top with paapdi and top with the chopped potato mixture.
Step 2: Drizzle saunth chutney, sweet yoghurt and coriander sauce on top.
For garnish
Step 1: Finish with pomegranate seed and fresh coriander leaves.
Jowar ki Kheer
Ingredients Quantity
Method of preparation
Step 1: Combine barley, water, and anise in a large pot with a tight-fitting lid
Step 2: Over high heat, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 35 minutes or until liquid is absorbed fluff with a fork.
Step 3: Stir in Cane sugar, raisins and milk.
Step 4: Cook for ten more minutes over medium heat, stirring continuously.
Step 5: Adjust consistency, and switch off the heat.
Step 6: Pour into a dessert bowl.
Step 7: Sprinkle toasted almonds and saffron strands on top and serve warm.
