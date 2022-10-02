Tikki To Halwa: Nutritious Dishes One Can Cook During Navratri

Four navratri special recipes that you must try at home

Navratri Special Recipes: With the auspicious arrival of Navratri, it's a time for both celebration and fasting. The festival is distinguished by the native cuisine explicitly cooked for individuals who are fasting for all or part of the festival's nine days to invoke the goddess's energy and purify their bodies and minds. Here are some delicious dishes one can cook these days:

Dishes by Chef Rajesh, MTR Foods Pvt Ltd.

Raw Banana Tikki

Ingredients Quantity

Raw banana (Cooked) 150g Salt 1g MTR Coriander Powder 1g MTR Garam Masala Powder 2g MTR Jeera Powder 1g Coriander Leaves 2g Green Chili 5g Oil for shallow frying

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Cook, peel, and mash the raw banana

Step 2: Add green chillies, coriander leaves, salt, and spices to the mashed raw banana

Step 3: Combine the mixture thoroughly

Step 4: Make lemon-sized balls from it and flatten them

Step 5: Shallow fry them until light brown

Step 6: Serve them hot

Sweet Potato Badam Halwa

Ingredients Quantity

Sweet potato(Cooked) 200g MTR Badam drink mix 120g Khoya 50g Ghee 60g Milk 100ml

Method of preparation:

Step 1: Wash and boil the skin-on sweet potatoes

Step 2: Peel and mash the cooked sweet potatoes

Step 3: Boil the milk for a few minutes

Step 4: Add mashed sweet potato to the boiling milk

Step 5: Add MTR Badam Mix to the mixture and mix well

Step 6: Mix thoroughly after adding the khoya and half of the ghee

Step 7: Add the remaining ghee gradually during cooking till the halwa becomes non-sticky

Step 8: Serve it hot

Dishes by Executive Sous Chef, Manoj Kumar, Vivanta, New Delhi, Dwarka

Green Apple Sabudana and Baked Paapdi Chaat

Ingredients Quantity

Sabudana 50 gms Green apple 100 gms Mint 10 gms Himalayan Salt To taste Red chilli powder 03 gms Saunth chutney 100 ml Mithi dahi 100 ml Dhaniye ki chutney 100 ml

For Papdi Dough

Buckwheat flour 200 gms Cumin powder 02 gms Carom seeds 02 gms Himalayan Salt to Taste Ghee 20 gms Water 50 ml

For Potato Mixture

Boiled potato 100 gms Chopped chilli 02 gms Chopped coriander 02 gms Lemon juice 05 ml Himalayan Salt to taste

For Garnish

Pomegranate seeds 10 gms

Fresh coriander leaves 1-2 sprig

Method of preparation

For Cous Cous

Step 1: Blanch mint leaves and blend with green apple to get a green extract

Step 2: Slightly warm the apple extract, soak sabudana and infuse the mint extract.

Step 3: Season and let it cool

For Potato Mixture

Step 1: Cut potatoes into brunoise, add chilli, coriander,

Step 2: Lime juice and season

For Papdi Dough

Step 1: Make a dough with buckwheat flour, cumin powder, carom seeds, ghee and seasoning. Mix well for 2-3 minutes

Step 2: Then water and knead a stiff dough

Step 3: Keep aside for rest for 30 min

Step 4: Next, prepare thin paapdi of 7 cm diameter and bake until crisp in the oven by applying ghee

For platting

Step 1: Set Sabudana in a moulded top with paapdi and top with the chopped potato mixture.

Step 2: Drizzle saunth chutney, sweet yoghurt and coriander sauce on top.

For garnish

Step 1: Finish with pomegranate seed and fresh coriander leaves.

Jowar ki Kheer

Ingredients Quantity

Jowar (pearl barley) 150 gms Water 500 ml Ground anise seed 2 gms Cane sugar 20 gms Raisins 20 gms Milk 375 ml Chopped toasted almond 20 gms Saffron 1-2 strands

Method of preparation

Step 1: Combine barley, water, and anise in a large pot with a tight-fitting lid

Step 2: Over high heat, bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 35 minutes or until liquid is absorbed fluff with a fork.

Step 3: Stir in Cane sugar, raisins and milk.

Step 4: Cook for ten more minutes over medium heat, stirring continuously.

Step 5: Adjust consistency, and switch off the heat.

Step 6: Pour into a dessert bowl.

Step 7: Sprinkle toasted almonds and saffron strands on top and serve warm.