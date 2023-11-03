This Festive Season, Try These Two Healthy And Tasty Recipes

Would you like to try these healthy recipes?

The ingredients are simple and the preparation is even simpler. Read on to find out what kind of breakfast and lunch alternatives you can whip up.

This is the time of the year, when people usually like to indulge in their favourite foods and enjoy the festivities. Sometimes, however, one can go overboard and end up binge-eating. Now, eating your favourite kind of meal is not an issue; just make sure you consume everything in moderation. And since the last two months of the year feel festive and joyous, it is all right to dig into a comfort meal every now and then in the presence of your loved ones.

The key, however, is to also know that for every kind of meal and snack, there is a healthier alternative. All you have to do is fish out the choicest and tastiest ingredients and make yourself a yummy meal. Here are two such recipes from the kitchen of chef Manisha Bhasin, corporate executive chef of ITC Hotels.

Avocado and Passion Fruit Breakfast Bowl with Bajra and Ragi

Ingredients

For the porridge

Bajra seeds: cup

Ragi seeds: 4 tbsp

Milk: 2 cups

Rolled oats: cup

Jaggery powder: 2 tbsp

For the topping

Avocado (chopped): 1 cup

Passion Fruit pulp (fresh): cup

Banana (chopped): 1 cup

Pomegranate pearls: cup

Mint sprigs: 4

Mascarpone cheese: 4 Tbsp

Rosewood honey: 4 tbsp

Sunflower seeds: 2 tsp

Pumpkin seeds: 2 tsp

Method

1. Wash millets in cold water 3-4 times and soak for 6-8 hours.

2. Drain excess water from the soaked millets and transfer it into a saucepan.

3. Add in milk and oats and cook well for about 20 minutes on a medium flame, stirring continuously. After that add jaggery and cook for another 10 minutes.

4. Once it is of porridge consistency, transfer into a flat pan and cool. Fold in mascarpone cheese and serve with seasonal fruits, passion fruit pulp, honey, avocado and toasted seeds.

Balinese Curry Bowl with Barnyard Millet (Sanwa)

Ingredients

Barnyard Millet

Barnyard Millet: 2 cups

Water: 5 cups

Salt to taste

Curry

Ginger Diced: 1/2 tbsp

Garlic peeled: 4 cloves

Chopped Spring Onions: 1 bunch

Fresh Red Chilies: 2 No

Cashew Nuts: 3 tbsp

Kaffir lime leaves: 4 No

Fresh turmeric: 1 tbsp

Oyster mushrooms: 1 cup

Diced peppers: cup

Diced bok choy: cup

Diced onion: cup

Ripe Mangoes: 2 No, 1 cm dices

Sunflower Oil: 1 tbsp

Green beans Diced: 1 cup

Lime: 1 No

Coconut milk: 400 ml

Chopped lemongrass: 1 stick

Coriander Leaves chopped: 1 tbsp

Fried Garlic: 1 tsp

Tender Coconut Shell: 2 no slit into lengthwise

Salt to taste

Pepper: tsp

Method

Barnyard Millet

1. Take a heavy bottomed pan, Add two cups of water and salt

2. Add strained barnyard millet and simmer until cooked.

3. Char ginger, garlic, spring onion, chili and cashew nut in a large heavy bottomed pan.

4. Add lime leaves, turmeric, 1 teaspoon of black pepper and a pinch of salt into a blender and make a paste.

5. In a heavy bottomed pan, dry-char mushrooms for 5 minutes till they get dark golden colour and nutty flavours.

6. Remove mushrooms to keep aside. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and the cashew nut mix paste to the pan, stir and fry for 1 minute, add vegetables, mushrooms and mango and stir-fry for 5 minutes.

7. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lime, pour in the coconut milk.

8. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

9. Adjust seasoning.

10. Spoon the cooked barnyard millet into a plate. Pour vegetable curry on top.

11. Serve hot, garnished with chopped lemongrass, red chili, fried garlic and coriander.

