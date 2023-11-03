This Festive Season, Try These Two Healthy And Tasty Recipes
Would you like to try these healthy recipes?
The ingredients are simple and the preparation is even simpler. Read on to find out what kind of breakfast and lunch alternatives you can whip up.
This is the time of the year, when people usually like to indulge in their favourite foods and enjoy the festivities. Sometimes, however, one can go overboard and end up binge-eating. Now, eating your favourite kind of meal is not an issue; just make sure you consume everything in moderation. And since the last two months of the year feel festive and joyous, it is all right to dig into a comfort meal every now and then in the presence of your loved ones.
The key, however, is to also know that for every kind of
, there is a healthier alternative. All you have to do is fish out the choicest and tastiest ingredients and make yourself a meal and snack . Here are two such recipes from the kitchen of chef Manisha Bhasin, corporate executive chef of ITC Hotels.
yummy meal
Avocado and Passion Fruit Breakfast Bowl with Bajra and Ragi Ingredients For the porridge
Bajra seeds: cup
Ragi seeds: 4 tbsp
Milk: 2 cups
Rolled oats: cup
Jaggery powder: 2 tbsp
For the topping
Avocado (chopped): 1 cup
Passion Fruit pulp (fresh): cup
Banana (chopped): 1 cup
Pomegranate pearls: cup
Mint sprigs: 4
Mascarpone cheese: 4 Tbsp
Rosewood honey: 4 tbsp
Sunflower seeds: 2 tsp
Pumpkin seeds: 2 tsp
Method
1. Wash millets in cold water 3-4 times and soak for 6-8 hours.
2. Drain excess water from the soaked millets and transfer it into a saucepan.
3. Add in milk and oats and cook well for about 20 minutes on a medium flame, stirring continuously. After that add jaggery and cook for another 10 minutes.
4. Once it is of porridge consistency, transfer into a flat pan and cool. Fold in mascarpone cheese and serve with seasonal fruits, passion fruit pulp, honey, avocado and toasted seeds.
Balinese Curry Bowl with Barnyard Millet (Sanwa) Ingredients Barnyard Millet
Barnyard Millet: 2 cups
Water: 5 cups
Salt to taste
Curry
Ginger Diced: 1/2 tbsp
Garlic peeled: 4 cloves
Chopped Spring Onions: 1 bunch
Fresh Red Chilies: 2 No
Cashew Nuts: 3 tbsp
Kaffir lime leaves: 4 No
Fresh turmeric: 1 tbsp
Oyster mushrooms: 1 cup
Diced peppers: cup
Diced bok choy: cup
Diced onion: cup
Ripe Mangoes: 2 No, 1 cm dices
Sunflower Oil: 1 tbsp
Green beans Diced: 1 cup
Lime: 1 No
Coconut milk: 400 ml
Chopped lemongrass: 1 stick
Coriander Leaves chopped: 1 tbsp
Fried Garlic: 1 tsp
Tender Coconut Shell: 2 no slit into lengthwise
Salt to taste
Pepper: tsp
Method
Barnyard Millet
1. Take a heavy bottomed pan, Add two cups of water and salt
2. Add strained barnyard millet and simmer until cooked.
3. Char ginger, garlic, spring onion, chili and cashew nut in a large heavy bottomed pan.
4. Add lime leaves, turmeric, 1 teaspoon of black pepper and a pinch of salt into a blender and make a paste.
5. In a heavy bottomed pan, dry-char mushrooms for 5 minutes till they get dark golden colour and nutty flavours.
6. Remove mushrooms to keep aside. Add 1 tablespoon of oil and the cashew nut mix paste to the pan, stir and fry for 1 minute, add vegetables, mushrooms and mango and stir-fry for 5 minutes.
7. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lime, pour in the coconut milk.
8. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
9. Adjust seasoning.
10. Spoon the cooked barnyard millet into a plate. Pour vegetable curry on top.
11. Serve hot, garnished with chopped lemongrass, red chili, fried garlic and coriander.
