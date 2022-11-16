Sugar-Free Recipe: Multigrain Atta Ladoo For Diabetics

Multigrain atta ladoo recipe: November 14 every year is celebrated as World Diabetes Day. The purpose of commemorating this day is to build awareness about diabetes. With about 422 million people worldwide suffering from diabetes, diabetes appears to be a common disease. However, it is directly attributed to approximately 1.5 million deaths yearly. This makes it integral to spread awareness about the same.
Healthy Diet For Diabetics
Factors like obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet are often leading causes of diabetes. Furthermore, diabetes is considered to be a prominent contributor to renal as well as cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, maintaining a healthy diet that includes fibre-rich foods, nuts, and nutrients that combat lifestyle diseases is essential. Excessive indulgence in carbs and sweets should be avoided. It is also advisable to eat regularly and not skip out on meals.
Diabetes Management
It is difficult to resist the delicious desserts during the festive season, making managing diabetes a task with busy schedules and stressful lives. As a result, people often need help managing their diet. But, finally, one can witness a shift and conscious efforts, especially among youngsters, to make healthier choices that keep them fit and healthy.
TRENDING NOW
MULTIGRAIN ATTA LADDOO (SUGARFREE) by Chef Arvind, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel