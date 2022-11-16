Sugar-Free Recipe: Multigrain Atta Ladoo For Diabetics

Factors like obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet are often leading causes of diabetes.

Multigrain atta ladoo recipe: November 14 every year is celebrated as World Diabetes Day. The purpose of commemorating this day is to build awareness about diabetes. With about 422 million people worldwide suffering from diabetes, diabetes appears to be a common disease. However, it is directly attributed to approximately 1.5 million deaths yearly. This makes it integral to spread awareness about the same.

Healthy Diet For Diabetics

Factors like obesity, physical inactivity, and unhealthy diet are often leading causes of diabetes. Furthermore, diabetes is considered to be a prominent contributor to renal as well as cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, maintaining a healthy diet that includes fibre-rich foods, nuts, and nutrients that combat lifestyle diseases is essential. Excessive indulgence in carbs and sweets should be avoided. It is also advisable to eat regularly and not skip out on meals.

Diabetes Management

It is difficult to resist the delicious desserts during the festive season, making managing diabetes a task with busy schedules and stressful lives. As a result, people often need help managing their diet. But, finally, one can witness a shift and conscious efforts, especially among youngsters, to make healthier choices that keep them fit and healthy.

TRENDING NOW

MULTIGRAIN ATTA LADDOO (SUGARFREE) by Chef Arvind, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel

Ingredients (Quantity)

Whole Wheat Flour (Atta): 250 gms Desi Ghee: 200 gms Sugar-Free Powder: 100 gms Green Cardamom Powder: 01 gms Multigrain(Oats,Flax Seeds, Melon Seeds, Til): 200 gms Chopped Almonds: 25 gms Chopped Cashewnuts: 25 gms Chopped Pista: 15 gms

Method:

Take a kadhai, add desi ghee, heat for some time, add Atta and cook for 15 min on low flame. Once you get the aroma of cooked atta, add multi-grains and cook for 2-3 minutes more. Add sugar-free powder, green cardamom powder, almonds, cashew nuts and pista. Mix well. Let it cool, divide the mixture into 20 equal parts, and make balls. Multigrain atta laddoo is ready to serve.

RECOMMENDED STORIES