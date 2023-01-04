Spicy Thyme Mushroom Toastie: Healthy Recipe For Chilly Nights

Must-try this mushroom recipe for the coldest winter days.

The winter season is going on; it is that time of the year when people love to be at home, enjoy the chilly winter nights, and spend more time with friends and families. So, with the Winter season at its par, we prepare ourselves for some simple homemade food with lots of cooking, including something crispy, creamy, hearty, and fresh for the family and friends at home. So, if you are looking for a delicious, healthy, easy recipe, keep reading.

Have you run out of options for healthy appetizers to serve your family and kids this winter? Then, we have one exciting opportunity for you that'll help you stand out as a host. Mushrooms add life to any starter, which is the crucial ingredient of our dish! Let's walk you through a healthy homemade recipe that will be prepared in less time and effort, leaving a lasting impression on your guests, and you'll be set to greet them with a smile. Here's what you need to know.

Spicy Thyme Mushroom Toastie By Moumita Panday, Recipe Creator Del Monte

Ingredients:

1 box of mushrooms of your choice (cleaned and sliced)

3-4 garlic cloves crushed

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh thyme

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Del monte's Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bread of your choice, toasted

Del monte's green chilli sauce

Del monte's Roasted Garlic Mayo, 2 tbsp

1 tsp chilli flakes

Instructions:

Take garlic mayo in a bowl, add chilli flakes, mix and keep aside for some time. Heat a frying pan over high heat, then add two tablespoons of olive oil. Fry the mushrooms on high heat until well-browned all over. Add onions, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper and fry for a minute again. Toast bread in olive oil. Smear the mayo mixture liberally on the toast. Add the mushrooms and top with green chilli sauce. Serve.

This healthy appetizer is perfect for an intimate night or a big party with your friends. Make your party a memorable one with the best food options.