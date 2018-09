Keep this energy snack with you all the time © Shutterstock

Need something satiating and tasty during snack break but don’t want to eat unhealthy? This Plum and Walnut Bar will be perfect for you. Celeb fitness trainer of Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shikha Talsania and others, Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body has formulated this healthy recipe not just as a snack but also as a pre and post workout food to fuel your body. This energy bar is made with ingredients like walnuts which are full of omega-3 fatty acids, biotin (vitamin B7), fibre, antioxidants and other nutrients that are great for your heart, hair, skin, blood sugar, cholesterol and even sperms! They also help reduce the risk of diseases like cancer, diabetes and dementia. Plum or alubukhara with its rich iron, Vitamins C, K and A, sorbitol and potassium content can help you fight off constipation, anaemia, infections, weight loss, heart diseases and blood pressure related disorders. Try making these nutritious energy bars today.

Plum and Walnut Bar

Ingredients

1 cup walnuts

1 cup puffed amaranth

1 cup chopped fresh plums (deseeded)

1 tsp fresh ground cinnamon powder

1 tsp honey

½ cup boiling water

Method

Toast the walnuts for a few minutes in a hot dry pan.

Mix the plums and cinnamon together.

Put the walnuts and spiced plums into a blender. Blend on low until the walnuts are coarsely ground and mixed well with the plums.

Mix honey in 1/2 cup hot water.

Mix the puffed amaranth into the walnut and plum paste.

Add honey mixture and continue mixing until blended well.

Smoothen out the mixture onto a lined baking sheet till about 0.5-1 centimetres thick.

Apply some pressure to ensure that an evenly thick sheet is formed of the mixture. Refrigerate overnight.

Slice into 1”x3” bars and store in airtight container or keep refrigerated.