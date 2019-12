You can always tweak around some common Christmas recipes and make it more healthy. © Shutterstock

Food plays a very important role in Christmas. Usually most of the Christmas desserts are loaded with sugar and fat. This is very unhealthy. But you can always tweak around some common Christmas recipes and make it more healthy. As you prepare family meals today, try some of our healthy Christmas recipes. This will also prevent weight gain and prevent sugar spikes in diabetics.

Go for fruity desserts

A quick chocolate and fruit fondue is your best option. It is easy to make and really, really delicious.

Ingredients

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1 banana, peeled and cut into 8 pieces

8 1-inch chunks fresh pineapple

4 strawberries

fondue forks or wooden skewers (available at most grocery stores)

Preparation

Place chocolate, cream, espresso, vanilla and salt in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on medium, stirring every 20 seconds, until melted (1-2 minutes). Pour the chocolate mixture into a serving bowl. It will be hot, so use your forks or sticks for dipping.

Serves 2

Guilt-Free Pumpkin Mousse

This guiltless pumpkin mousse contains no tree nuts or peanuts, and none of the ingredients are made in facilities that process nuts. (However, always check with guests who have nut allergies to make sure it’s OK if you cook for them. Some families have such serious allergies that it’s safer for them to cook all their own food, even when visiting.)

Ingredients

2 cups cooked, pureed pumpkin

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup coconut butter (make sure it’s heated to point of being liquid)

A 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preparation

Add all ingredients to a bowl and mix well with a fork.

Holiday Classic

Special cookies are a classic. Try our apple-cranberry relish biscotti for a holiday treat. This is a preferred Christmas recipe.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A tablespoon of grated orange zest

1 cup Nigella Apple-Cranberry Relish

Directions

In a medium bowl, blend flour with baking powder and salt and set aside.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer on medium to cream butter until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Scrape down bowl and blend in sugar mix.

Add eggs, honey, vanilla, and orange zest, and mix well about 1 minute. Fold in flour mixture in two additions, using a rubber spatula. Add relish and stir until distributed through batter. Batter will be stiff.

Place batter into center of prepared baking sheet and pat into a loaf, measuring about 3 inches wide by 15 inches long. Bake at 350°F for 25 to 28 minutes.

Loaf should feel firm and top should be dry, but it should not yet have begun to brown. Cool on a cooling rack for 15 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 250°F.

Using a serrated kitchen knife, cut loaf diagonally into 3/4 inch slices. Lay each slice on baking sheet. Pieces can be right next to each other.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until cookies are firm and dry. Remove from oven and place on a cooling rack. Let them cool completely (20 minutes should be enough).

Note

The biscotti will keep in a covered container for up to 3 days, but they’ll soften up if left at room temperature. If you’d like to recrisp them, lay them out on a baking sheet and bake in a preheated 250°F oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Quinoa Cookie Monsters

Try these healthy gluten-free quinoa cookies for your next cookie exchange. A must-try Christmas recipe.

Ingredients

A cup of cooked quinoa (whole grain)

1 cup uncooked quinoa flakes (or oatmeal flakes)

1 cup unsweetened, shredded coconut

4 large ripe bananas

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1 tablespoon raw almond butter

1/2 cup dark, unsweetened chocolate chips

Pinch sea salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preparation

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, mash bananas in bowl with a fork and add vanilla, almond butter and coconut sugar.

Add quinoa, oatmeal, coconut and pinch of salt. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and drop batter on to cooking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool.

Text sourced from zliving.com