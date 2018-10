Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who watches the diet of several Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others, recently, posted the recipe of ginger pickle or allam pachadi on her social media. The pickle, she mentioned, was sent to her lovingly by one of her clients from Hyderabad. She also explained why pickles are not exactly bad for health. Many of us avoid eating pickles because of the salt and oil content in it. Many of us think that avoiding pickles can help us reduce the risk of diseases like obesity, diabetes and hypertension. But the fact is that pickles have minerals, vitamins and friendly bacteria in them that can actually help reduce bloating, anaemia, Vitamin D and B12 deficiencies and is even helpful for beating irritable bowel syndrome. Here is a recipe of ginger pickle or Allam Pachadi that Rujuta Diwekar shared with us.

Ingredients

125 gms ginger

125 gms mango ginger

125-150 gms country jaggery

70 red chillies

1 tsp methi

Rock salt to taste

Oil

Method:

Wash the ginger and mango ginger thoroughly.

Scrape of the skin. Wipe it dry.

Cut it into pieces.

Fry it in a bit of oil. Keep aside.

Remove stalks from red chillies.

Heat a little oil and add methi to it. Fry the methi.

Add red chillies to the methi.

Fry till the chillies are hard but not black. Keep aside.

After they cooled a bit, powder the red chillies. Keep aside.

Heat some water and let it boil.

Take out the seeds from the tamarind. Soak the tamarind in the boiling water. Use as much water as required to soak the tamarind. Keep aside.

Dry salt in the sun for two hours.

Grind the salt. Keep aside.

Grind the tamarind. While doing that, add the ginger pieces and red chilli powder. Grind till it is a smooth paste.

Powder the jaggery and add to the ground paste. Grind till it mixes well.

Heat some oil and add chana dal, broken urad dal, mustard, red chillies and curry leaves. Add to the ground pickle.