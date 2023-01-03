Quick And Easy Oats Recipes That Are Perfect For Busy Mornings

Here are three must-try breakfast recipes from Chef Kunal Kapur's kitchen.

To avoid taxing situations building up in the morning, let's figure out breakfast recipes that are quick to prepare, provide you with optimum nutrition and keep you fuller. One ingredient that will give the best of both worlds, i.e., ease and power up your morning, is oats. The better choice is going for Saffola Oats, as it has soft grains that blend effortlessly with your breakfast recipes and provide hassle-free cooking. Here are three nutritious, delicious, and must-try breakfast recipes made easy with Saffola Oats from Chef Kunal Kapur's kitchen -

Oats Rawa Dosa

(Preparation time 4mins | Cook Time 3mins)

Ingredients:

Saffola Oats - 1/2 cup

Rawa - 1/2 cup

Rice flour - 1/2 cup

Green chilli - 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Curry Leaves - 5 (Chopped)

Fresh coriander - 1 tbsp (Chopped)

Cumin seeds - 1/2 tsp

Oil - 2 tsp

Method:

1. Dry roast Saffola Oats until they are slightly browned.

2. Cool and grind to make a powder.

3. Add powdered oats, rawa, rice flour, green chilli, salt, curry leaves, coriander, and cumin seeds.

4. Add water and make a batter of pouring consistency.

5. Heat a non-stick pan. Pour two spoons of batter into the hot pan.

6. Drizzle a few drops of oil on top.

7. Cook until crisp and golden brown.

8. Serve hot with coffee.

Oats Uttappam

(Preparation Time 3mins | Cook Time 3mins)

Ingredients:

Saffola Oats cup

Yogurt 1 cup

Salt to taste

Baking soda 1 tsp

Onion cup (Finely chopped)

Finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and grated carrots 1 cup

Green chilli 1 tsp (Chopped)

Fresh coriander 1 tbsp (Chopped)

Oil 3 tsp

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl

2. Add some water and make a dosa-like batter.

3. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly brush it with oil.

4. Pour two ladles of batter on the pan and gently spread to make a 4-5 inch circle.

5. Pour some oil on the sides, add veggies and let the uttapam cook until slightly browned.

6. Flip and cook from the other side as well.

7. Serve hot