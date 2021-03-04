Egg – an important culinary ingredient that is not only easy to make but super versatile! From sprucing your meal to adding flavour to your cake this much-loved comfort food is always in vogue. Apart from the obvious eggs are also a rich source of protein which is an essential nutrient required by the body. Protein is often referred to as the building blocks of the body that give organs and tissues their shape and also help them work the way they should. Eggs also contain fibre vitamin D and more that make your meal a wholesome and balanced meal.