Egg – an important culinary ingredient that is not only easy to make but super versatile! From sprucing your meal to adding flavour to your cake, this much-loved comfort food is always in vogue. Apart from the obvious, eggs are also a rich source of protein, which is an essential nutrient required by the body. Protein is often referred to as the building blocks of the body that give organs and tissues their shape and also help them work the way they should. Eggs also contain fibre, vitamin D and more that make your meal a wholesome and balanced meal. While it is one healthy source and tasty at the same time, preparing the same recipes can be monotonous at times. Also Read - Pooja Makhija, celeb nutritionist, reveals easy parenting tips that she uses for children's nutrition

One tasty and different recipe is egg moussaka. Loaded with veggies and loads of spices, egg moussaka is a delicious dish. A dish of Greek cuisine is packed with protein and can be prepared in a jiffy. Celebrity Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared an easy-peasy, scrumptious recipe of egg moussaka on her Instagram account. She captioned the video, “Eggilicious.” She further mentioned that this is one of her most favourite meal options. “My Favourite, super versatile, simply delicious and super healthy dish Egg moussaka,” the video reads. Also Read - Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija unveils her new book ‘Eat. Delete. Junior’ with Shweta Bachchan in Delhi

Egg Moussaka Recipe By Pooja Makhija

For this easy-peasy, delicious and healthy recipe, you will need the following ingredients (serves 4): Also Read - Nutritionist Pooja Makhija talks about the most common diet myths in her workshop 'Let's Talk'

9 eggs

3 medium onions finely chopped

6 tomatoes blended into a puree

3-4 green chillies finely chopped

1tbsp oregano

1tsp pepper

2tsp paprika flakes

8-10 basil leaves

Oil 2tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat oil in a pan

Add onions and fry till it turns translucent in colour

Add green chilli, oregano, black pepper, salt and chilli flakes to it and mix well

Add tomato puree to it and cook for a few minutes

Now, add the eggs carefully to the mix

Cook it with a lid for 5 minutes while keeping the yolks intact

Now, cook it without the lid for another 5 minutes

Scoop and serve!

Watch video right here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM (@poojamakhija)

You Can Eat Eggs Even If You Are On A Weight Loss Diet

Eggs are high in protein and many other nutrients, but they are a low-calorie food that can aid weight loss. It is considered even more helpful for someone on a calorie-deficit diet. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism has found that protein enhances a person’s metabolism with the help of a process called the thermic effect of food.

Plus, eating proteins aids weight loss as it is extremely filling and a good source of protein. Eating a protein-rich diet increases a person’s satiety, which helps a person to lose weight. Therefore, eating eggs may help people to burn more calories.