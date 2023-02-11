Proffee Recipe: How Safe Is This 'Protein Coffee' For Consumption?

Is 'Proffee' Good Before Workout? Shares Nutritionist Aman Puri

Is it safe to drink protein coffee? The combination of protein powder and coffee is safe when taken in moderation. However, excess caffeine may lead to dehydration, acidity and other health issues. People with gut issues and chronic insomnia should consciously watch their caffeine intake.

Proffee can deliver the alertness and kick one needs first thing in the morning or before their workout and help meet protein needs simultaneously. It may benefit those who do not eat or drink anything in the morning, but it shouldn't be taken as a substitute for a well-balanced breakfast. Hence, it would be safe to say that proffee can be consumed as an exercise supplement, not as a meal replacement. The daily consumption of proffee can depend on factors such as an individual's protein requirements, workout routine, and health conditions. Founder of Steadfast Nutrition and Nutritionist Aman Puri shares that proffee has plenty of health benefits if consumed in moderation.

May help lose weight: Adding protein powder to coffee may help lose weight. Protein suppresses hunger and promotes feelings of fullness- incorporating it into coffee should increase satiety and potentially reduce the number of calories we consume later in the day. Protein may nourish a metabolism boost because it needs more calories than carbohydrates or fats to break down. Eating enough protein can help maintain muscle mass while losing body fat. Helps meet the daily protein requirement: Protein is best consumed in small amounts throughout the day, especially if we are physically active and hoping to gain muscle or strength. One advantage of putting protein in coffee is that it helps people who frequently skip breakfast meet their daily protein requirements. May improve workout effectiveness: Coffee contains caffeine, a natural stimulant that can improve muscle contractions and fatigue resistance when consumed within 60 minutes of exercising. On the other hand, protein powder provides muscles with the building blocks they require to recover from exercise, grow, and become stronger.

How To Make Proffee At Home?

The recipe to make proffee is relatively easy and can be tried at home anytime. After becoming a trend on the internet, health experts are trying to make it healthier. With time you will get to see the new version of proffee.

Method:

Add water or milk and protein powder to the mixer to make proffee. When the mixture dissolves well, add coffee to it. You can add sugar to it if you want, but avoid sugar in healthy recipes. Rerun the mixer, and let all the ingredients mix. Please take out the mixture in a glass and drink it after adding ice cubes. You can also make hot proffee by putting all the ingredients in a pan and pouring it into a glass when it boils.

You can use any coffee to make proffee. The most common choice for profit is expresso, cold brew etc. While talking about protein powder, you can buy any powder of your choice from the market or consult your doctor.

