Spinach is an extremely nutritious vegetable, but many people don't like its flavour. We bring to you a delicious way to include this leafy vegetable in your diet. Try palak Corn sabzi once and you would start loving this vegetable.

Palak Corn sabzi is a quick Indian main course recipe that can be prepared in under 30 minutes. You can serve it along with roti and some dal for a delicious and healthy meal. To make palak Corn sabzi, all you need is corns, spinach, spices and cream. Do try this quick palak corn recipe and enjoy it with your friends and family. Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how to make Palak Corn sabzi provided by Cooktube.