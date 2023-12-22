Pakoda To Kathli: 4 Nutritious Walnut Recipes To Celebrate This Season

Elevate your meals and snack time with these nutritious walnut-infused recipes that celebrate flavour and health.

Heart healthy walnut- recipes for this festive season: Explore a world of wholesome indulgence with our curated list of healthy walnut recipes. Packed with essential nutrients and a rich, earthy flavour, walnuts take centre stage in these dishes that not only tantalize your taste buds but also contribute to your overall well-being. From vibrant pudding to pakoras, discover the versatility of walnuts as we guide you through a culinary journey that combines taste and nutrition effortlessly. Elevate your meals and snack time with these nutritious walnut-infused recipes that celebrate flavour and health.

Walnut Pakoda

Ingredients

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup besan

3/4 tsp chilli powder

1/8 tsp turmeric powder

1/2' ginger grated

2-3 garlic cloves (grated)

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

large pinch asafoetida

Herbs of your choice

Salt to taste

Oil to fry

Method

Mix well with walnuts, besan, turmeric, red chilli, ginger, garlic, curry, coriander, fennel seeds, asafoetida, and salt. Add water and hot oil, and make it into a dough.

Your pakoras are ready.

Walnut Chocolate Pudding

Ingredients

125g 55% dark couverture chocolate, melted

225g warm milk

15g cocoa powder

60g Chilean walnuts

Method

Add walnuts, warm milk, dark chocolate, and cocoa powder in a bowl, blend, and put it in the fridge overnight.

Serve it with petals and walnuts.

Walnut Daliya Halwa

Ingredients

Chilean walnuts Ghee Daliya Jaggery Cardamom powder

Method

Take 2-3 tbs of ghee and roast cup walnuts. Remove it and keep it aside. Now, saute 1 cup of daliya in the remaining ghee until you have a golden colour. Add 1.5 cups of water (if you want a mushy texture, then take 2 cups) and pressure cook daily for up to 2 whistles on medium flame. Once Daliya gets pressure cooked, please put it in a pan and add cup jaggery. Add 1 tsp cardamon powder. Mix everything well till the jaggery mozzies are out of the water. Now add roasted walnuts and lower the flame. Wait till jaggery water gets evaporated. Your walnut daliya is ready. Serve it when hot, garnish with some more walnuts.

Walnut Kathli

Ingredients

Walnut powder Sugar Water Ghee Saffron for garnishing

Method

Coarsely grind the walnuts. Add sugar and water to a pressure cooker, mix it well, and cook it for four whistles. Immediately release the pressure and walnut powder. Transfer it to a greased mat and knead it lightly. Roll it into half-inch thickness and cut it to the desired shape. Add silver garnishing and saffron. Your walnut kali is ready.