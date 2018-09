It is not easy to resist the temptation of having hot samosas and bhajiyas or bhel or biscuits for your evening snack. After all, these are the best accompaniments to your cup of chai, right? The problem is that these unhealthy evening snacks can completely ruin your weight loss goals. This recipe is a variation of the humble chivda or poha or beaten rice. It ticks all the right snack boxes: it is savoury, tasty, dry and goes perfectly well that chai. All you need to do is prepare a batch of this chivda at home and store it in an airtight container. Take it in your dabba to the office and eat during snack time. The poha with almonds will fill you up till dinner time without giving you any unnecessary calories. Almonds are full of nutrition – they are good for your heart, skin, hair and boost your energy levels. Try this healthy recipe right away. Don’t forget to share this with your colleagues!

Serves: 3

Poha with almonds

Ingredients

• 60 gms Toasted Almonds

• 1 tsp Olive oil

• 1/4 cup Poha

• 1 tsp Mustard seeds

• 6 Curry leaves

• a pinch of turmeric powder

• a pinch of Kasoori methi powder

Steps:

• keep a bowl of poha in a microwave and toast the poha for 2 minutes until it turns crispy. Transfer into a clean bowl.

• Heat oil in a pan and roast the almonds. Keep aside.

• In the same oil, add mustard seeds curry leaves, turmeric powder, and the kasoori methi.

• Sauté for 30 seconds. Add the almonds into this and mix for 1 minute.

• Season to taste.

• Add the poha and mix well.

• Serve with a nice squeeze of lemon juice.

Nutrient Analysis Per Serving: