Nutritious And Delicious Breakfast Recipes You Must Try

Pancake To Shake: Try Some Quick And Tasty Recipes

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining the right work-life balance becomes challenging. Days when you are bombarded with an overload of pending tasks, things become overwhelming, and it gets tedious to carry out day-to-day activities effectively. Many of us agree that breakfast is the one thing that gets affected the most and gets pushed down in our priority list. As a result, we skip the most important meal of the day, as preparing a tasty and quick breakfast early morning seems like a challenging mission to conquer.

Toasted Oats Banana Shake

(Preparation time 5 Mins)

Ingredients:

Saffola Oats cup

Yoghurt cup

Banana 1 pc

Water cup

Honey 2 tsp

Cinnamon powder tsp

Method:

Toast cup oats until nutty. Blend cup oats with the water and strain to make oat milk. Add the oat milk and the ingredients in a blender and puree well. Serve cold

Overnight Oats with fruits & berries

(Cook Time 5 mins)

Ingredients:

Saffola Oats cup

Milk 1 cup

1 cup finely chopped blueberries, strawberries and apple

Coco powder 1 tsp

Honey 1 tsp

Cinnamon powder tsp

Method:

In a glass, add 1 cup milk and cup Saffola Oats; refrigerate it overnight. In the morning, add overnight oats in a bowl, cocoa and cinnamon powder, and honey for a sweet taste and mix it well. Once it is ready, top it up with some finely chopped blueberries, strawberries, and apples and relish the taste.

Spinach and Oats pancakes

(Preparation Time 3 mins | Cook Time 4 mins)

Ingredients:

Saffola Oats - 1 cup

Spinach, chopped 1 cup

Water cup

Red Chili 1 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Spring onion chopped

Method:

Blend Saffola Oats with spinach and water until smooth. Pour the batter into a bowl and whisk well. Sprinkle red chilli, salt and chopped spring onion, saving some for garnish if liked. Smear a frying pan with oil, drop a ladleful of the batter and cook until it sets. Flip the pancake and cook for 2 minutes. Serve hot; top it up with some spring onion as garnishing and relish.