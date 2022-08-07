SNACKING FOR NURSING MOMS: Breastfeeding is a period of relishing the joy of motherhood. Parallel to these joyous moments, it is also a hectic period for the new mom to take care of the newborn in terms of nutrition for better lactation. Consuming a well-balanced, healthy diet during this phase proves worthwhile for the rest of the lifetime of the little one. The main motto of healthy snacking is to fulfil the nutritional requirements and provide satiety value. The nursing mother will experience increased hunger during breastfeeding. So, munching on healthy snacks between meals is a great way to satisfy hunger and a smart way to fill the nutrition gaps. Eating nutritious snacks will help them stay healthy and energized through this journey.
Snacking must fulfil the following needs:
Nutritional value: Breastfeeding snacks should be nutritious. Always opt for whole grain, nuts, organic fruits, and veggies that give the added boost needed for energy.
Easiness to Prepare: Mommies should look for easy-to-make snacks and provide instant energy as being a mommy is a 24/7 job. The ideal breastfeeding snack should require minimal effort and less time for preparation.
Enhance Lactation: Snacking is also a powerful tool to target enhancing lactation as per the baby's demand. Include any galactagogue to make the snacks.
Here Are Some Snack Options By Sneha Sanjay, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Jayanagar