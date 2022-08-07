Nutritionist-Approved 7 Snack Recipes For Breastfeeding Moms

7 Healthy Snacking Options For Nursing Moms

SNACKING FOR NURSING MOMS: Breastfeeding is a period of relishing the joy of motherhood. Parallel to these joyous moments, it is also a hectic period for the new mom to take care of the newborn in terms of nutrition for better lactation. Consuming a well-balanced, healthy diet during this phase proves worthwhile for the rest of the lifetime of the little one. The main motto of healthy snacking is to fulfil the nutritional requirements and provide satiety value. The nursing mother will experience increased hunger during breastfeeding. So, munching on healthy snacks between meals is a great way to satisfy hunger and a smart way to fill the nutrition gaps. Eating nutritious snacks will help them stay healthy and energized through this journey.

Snacking must fulfil the following needs:

Nutritional value: Breastfeeding snacks should be nutritious. Always opt for whole grain, nuts, organic fruits, and veggies that give the added boost needed for energy. Easiness to Prepare: Mommies should look for easy-to-make snacks and provide instant energy as being a mommy is a 24/7 job. The ideal breastfeeding snack should require minimal effort and less time for preparation. Enhance Lactation: Snacking is also a powerful tool to target enhancing lactation as per the baby's demand. Include any galactagogue to make the snacks.

Here Are Some Snack Options By Sneha Sanjay, Senior Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, Jayanagar

ALIV LADOO

Ingredients:

Aliv seeds 100gm Jaggery 75gm Dry copra 20gm Ghee 10ml Pista/Cashew 20gm Elachi powder 5gm

Method:

Soak aliv seeds for 30-45 minutes in water In to a pan, add ghee and roast the nuts. Once it turns golden, keep it aside Into the same pan, add jaggery, melt and filter it Add this back into the pan and pour the soaked aliv seeds Keep stirring until the jaggery, and aliv seeds mix well Add slightly roasted dry copra and elachi powder Stir continuously till the mixture becomes thick to give a ladoo shape Finally, add the fried nuts, cool them down, and make round laddoos.

STEAMED KODBALE

Ingredients:

Rice flour 100gm Mixed greens fine chopped (Palak/Coriander/Curry leaves) Jeera -10gm Pepper- 2 tsp Ghee 10ml Salt As per taste Water 200ml

Method:

Boil water in a pan/bowl To the boiling water, add all the mentioned ingredients except rice flour Boil it on a low flame for 3-5 minutes and slowly add rice flour Continue to cook for less than 2 minutes after adding rice flour Stir well without any lumps Cover the pan for 10 minutes and allow it to set well Knead the dough to a soft consistency Make small balls, and shape them of kodbale. Grease the plate with ghee and steam this kodbale on a medium flame for 12-15 minutes.

METHI PORRIDGE

Ingredients:

Methi seeds 50gm Red rice 50gm Palm sugar 80gm Ghee 5ml Elachi powder 2gm Milk 100ml Water 100ml Roasted almond powder 10gm

Method:

Roast methi seeds and red rice on a low flame just for 2-3 minutes Melt palm sugar and filter it Coarsely powder the methi seed and red rice mixture and pressure cook the same with water After which, add palm sugar and boil well Add milk and give a quick boil for 3-4 minutes Finally, serve with a dollop of ghee and almond powder

STEAMED DAL TIKKI

Ingredients:

Bengal gram dal 75gm Mint/Dill leaves 1 cup Salt as per taste Jeera 5gm Pepper- 2 tsp Asafoetida 1 pinch

Method:

Soak Bengal gram dal for 4-6 hours Drain the water completely, grind it to a coarse texture To this ground mixture, add the rest other ingredients and mix well Shape it to a Tikki form and steam it for 12-15 minutes

SOY POTLI BAGS

Ingredients:

Soy flakes 50gm Grated Bottle gourd 25gm Garlic 4 cloves Coriander Multigrain flour 60gm Salt as per taste Ghee 5ml

Method:

Boil 150ml of water, and add salt and multigrain flour. Mix it to a chapati dough consistency Blanch soy flakes in hot water and squeeze out all the water. Add ghee, chopped garlic, grated bottle gourd, blanched soy flakes, and salt in a pan and fry well until the texture becomes dry. Roll out the multigrain dough, stuff this soy bottle gourd mixture and make it into potli bags Steam it for 12- 15 minutes

COPRA KADAVU

Ingredients:

Dry copra 30gm Roasted dry fruits (Almonds/Walnuts/Melon seeds/Flax seeds) 30gm Jaggery/Palm sugar 20gm Rice flour 30gm Ghee 10ml

Method:

Boil water, add rice flour and mix to a dough consistency. Keep aside for 20 minutes and knead well to a soft texture. Into a bowl, mix all the other ingredients. Roll out the rice flour dough and use a kadabu/modak mould to spread the rice flour dough. Add the filling and shape it to the desired shape. Steam it for 10-12 minutes Serve hot with ghee.

TOOR DAL UPMA

Ingredients:

Toor dal 30gm Rice rava -20gm Mixed vegetables 30gm (Carrot/Beans) Salt as per taste Coconut oil 10ml Red chilli 2/3 Curry leave -15/20

Method:

Coarsely powder toor dal to a rava texture Mix both rice rava and powdered toor dal Roast it on low flame until a pleasant aroma Add coconut oil, jeera, vegetables, red chilli, and curry leaves in a pan and saute well till vegetables are cooked soft. Add 180-200ml of water and salt and bring it to a boil. Once the water starts boiling, lower the flame and add rava toor the dal mixture. Now cook it for ten minutes on low flame. Garnish with coriander

