Nourish Your Body And Mind: 3 Healthy Recipes Post Your Yoga Workout

Strike a pose, breathe deeply, and treat yourself to these delectable creations that support your path towards balance, vitality, and inner peace.

This International Yoga Day, get ready to nourish your body and mind! After a refreshing and invigorating yoga workout, it is essential to replenish both the mind and body with nourishing and delicious yet healthy meals. Yoga not only gets your body all toned and flexible, but it also puts your mind in the Zen zone. So, why settle for bland old meals when you can dive into a world of mouth-watering awesomeness? Voltas Beko brings you some recipes that are perfect for your post-yoga dinner. So let's dive into these delightful creations to help you maintain balance and vitality.

Recipe 1: Chilled Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl

If you prefer morning workouts, start your day with a refreshing and nutrient-packed Chilled Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl. This deep bowl of goodness will fuel your body with essential vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

Handful of spinach

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

Toppings of your choice (e.g., sliced kiwi, blueberries, granola)

Instructions:

Combine the ripe banana, spinach, almond milk, and Greek yoghurt, helping soften the spinach while keeping the other ingredients cool. Once cooled, transfer the mixture to the Voltas Beko refrigerator with Active Fresh Blue Light and let it chill for about 30 minutes to an hour until it reaches the desired temperature. This feature keeps your food fresh and flavourful. When ready to serve, take the chilled smoothie mixture out of the refrigerator and give it a good stir. Pour the smoothie into a bowl. Top the smoothie bowl with your favourite toppings, such as sliced kiwi, blueberries, and granola. Enjoy your refreshing Chilled Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl! Note:Feel free to customize your smoothie bowl by adding toppings like chia seeds, sliced almonds, coconut flakes or drizzling honey or nut butter.

Recipe 2: Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers

After your Yoga workout, try the Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers for a satisfying and wholesome lunch. These vibrant peppers are filled with a flavourful mixture of quinoa, chickpeas, tomatoes, and feta cheese, ideally balancing protein, fibre, and antioxidants.

TRENDING NOW

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers (any colour)

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 teaspoon dried Mediterranean herbs (such as oregano, basil, or thyme)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for drizzling

Instructions:

Start by prepping the membranes from the inside. Rinse them under cold water to clean them. Place the bell peppers in a microwave-safe dish, and cover them with a microwave-safe lid until they have softened slightly. Set aside. Combine the cooked quinoa, chickpeas, diced tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, Mediterranean herbs, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl. Stir well to distribute the ingredients evenly. Fill each softened bell pepper with the quinoa and chickpea mixture. Press it down gently to ensure it fills the pepper evenly. Drizzle olive oil over each stuffed bell pepper to add moisture and enhance the flavours. Place the stuffed bell peppers back into the microwave-safe dish and cover them with the lid or plastic wrap. Microwave on medium-high power for 5-7 minutes Allow the stuffed bell peppers to cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve these Mediterranean delights as a light and wholesome meal or alongside a fresh salad for a complete and satisfying lunch. Note:Experiment with olives, sun-dried tomatoes, or fresh herbs to customize the flavours according to your taste preferences.

Recipe 3: Microwave Mug Omelette

When you need a quick and protein-packed dinner after a revitalizing yoga session, look no further than a Microwave Mug Omelette.

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Desired fillings (e.g., diced vegetables, shredded cheese, cooked bacon or ham)

Instructions:

Take a microwave-safe mug and lightly coat the inside with cooking spray or a small amount of oil. Crack the eggs into the mug and add the milk until well combined. Add your desired fillings, such as diced vegetables, shredded cheese, or cooked bacon or ham. Stir gently to distribute the fillings evenly throughout the egg mixture. Place the mug in the microwave and cook on high power for a minute; gently stir the omelette. Place the mug back in the microwave until the omelette is set and no longer runny. The The auto-cooking feature in the Voltas Beko microwave ensures that your food is cooked with the touch of a button. Take the mug from the microwave and let it cool for a minute or two. Using a fork or a spatula, carefully slide the omelette from the mug onto a plate or eat it straight. Enjoy your quick and easy microwave mug omelette for a protein-packed breakfast, snack or dinner on the go!

This International Yoga Day, take a holistic approach to your well-being by nourishing your body with these easy-to-make recipes. From the refreshing Chilled Green Goddess Smoothie Bowl to the Mediterranean Stuffed Bell Peppers and the convenient Microwave Mug Omelette, these recipes are designed to provide you with the energy and nutrition needed to fuel your yoga practice. So, strike a pose, breathe deeply, and treat yourself to these delectable creations that support your path towards balance, vitality, and inner peace.

RECOMMENDED STORIES