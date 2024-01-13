Nourish And Wow: Raw Papaya Salad And Chickpea Scramble For Quick, Healthy Wins

So, if you're bored with the same old evening alternatives and want to try something different, try these simple and quick recipes.

Skip the search for impressive and healthy party food we've got you covered with two delicious and nutritious options that are sure to be a hit. We reached out to Renu Dalal, a celebrity chef and the author of the books Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Recipes from My Heart, who shared some wonderful recipes with us.

To Begin With, We Have A Light Raw Papaya Salad

This salad is delicious and healthy! The lime brings zing, honey adds sweetness, and the crush of roasted peanuts brings the whole salad together! This excellent fruit also bursts with plenty of potassium and folate, which will help boost your overall health and well-being.

Following that, we have the mouth-watering Chickpea Scramble

Have you ever tried chickpea scramble? It's a delicious, protein-packed vegan breakfast option made with mashed chickpeas, spices, and vegetables. It is made from white chickpea flour, which can be made at home, too, by coarsely grinding chickpeas into a fine powder. Chickpeas are incredibly nutritious, and this can be made in an instant.

RAW PAPAYA SALAD

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

1/4 cup sliced and boiled French beans

1/4 cup chopped tomato (juliennes)

1/4 cup chopped yellow capsicum (juliennes)

1/4 cup grated carrots

1/2 tbsp parsley chopped

1 tbsp basil chopped

For the dressing

1/2 tbsp crushed garlic

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp green hilly paste

Salt to taste

METHOD

For the Dressing, Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

How to proceed:

Mix all the veggies in a salad bowl.

Pour in the prepared dressing.

CHICKPEA SCRAMBLE

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup White Chickpea flour

Cup water

tsp red chilli powder

tsp pepper

tsp soda bi-carb

Black salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Finely chopped green spring onion

METHOD: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a semi-thick batter.

How To Proceed

Roll the oil all over the pan.

Add the chickpea batter all over the pan.

Serve hot immediately.

Garnish with spring onions and serve.

Raw Papaya Benefits

There are many significant benefits of eating raw papaya. It is generally used for making vegetable salads, etc. If you want, you can also boil raw papaya and eat it. Many nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E are found in it, which are essential for health.

