Nourish And Wow: Raw Papaya Salad And Chickpea Scramble For Quick, Healthy Wins

Skip the search for impressive and healthy party food we've got you covered with two delicious and nutritious options that are sure to be a hit. We reached out to Renu Dalal, a celebrity chef and the author of the books Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Recipes from My Heart, who shared some wonderful recipes with us.
This salad is delicious and healthy! The lime brings zing, honey adds sweetness, and the crush of roasted peanuts brings the whole salad together! This excellent fruit also bursts with plenty of potassium and folate, which will help boost your overall health and well-being.
Have you ever tried chickpea scramble? It's a delicious, protein-packed vegan breakfast option made with mashed chickpeas, spices, and vegetables. It is made from white chickpea flour, which can be made at home, too, by coarsely grinding chickpeas into a fine powder. Chickpeas are incredibly nutritious, and this can be made in an instant.
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts
1/4 cup sliced and boiled French beans
1/4 cup chopped tomato (juliennes)
1/4 cup chopped yellow capsicum (juliennes)
1/4 cup grated carrots
1/2 tbsp parsley chopped
1 tbsp basil chopped
For the dressing
1/2 tbsp crushed garlic
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp honey
tbsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp green hilly paste
Salt to taste
For the Dressing, Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.
How to proceed:
Mix all the veggies in a salad bowl.
Pour in the prepared dressing.
INGREDIENTS
1 Cup White Chickpea flour
Cup water
tsp red chilli powder
tsp pepper
tsp soda bi-carb
Black salt to taste
2 tbsp oil
Finely chopped green spring onion
METHOD: Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a semi-thick batter.
How To Proceed
Roll the oil all over the pan.
Add the chickpea batter all over the pan.
Serve hot immediately.
Garnish with spring onions and serve.
There are many significant benefits of eating raw papaya. It is generally used for making vegetable salads, etc. If you want, you can also boil raw papaya and eat it. Many nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E are found in it, which are essential for health.
So, if you're bored with the same old evening alternatives and want to try something different, try these simple and quick recipes. While being easy to prepare, they can help you save time and live a healthier lifestyle.
