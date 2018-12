Proteins are extremely crucial for your body. They help build a strong immune system, help you maintain weight, help heal wounds quickly, supply the body with energy, help maintain healthy hair and skin and keep the heart healthy. Chicken, prawns are eggs are some of the highest non-vegetarian sources of protein. Try cooking up these recipes.

Pepper prawns

Ingredients

100 g prawns

1/2 onion (chopped)

1 green chilli (sliced)

1 tbsp black pepper (coarsely grounded)

½ tsp red chilli powder

2 tsp oil

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil in a non-stick pan and sauté onions till light brown.

Add the prawns and fry for 3 minutes on low flame.

Add all other ingredients and cook on a low flame for 5-7 minutes.

Serve hot.

By Neha Chadna

Chilli chicken

Ingredients

1 Chicken fillet

2 teaspoon Crushed ginger

2 teaspoon Crushed garlic

1 teaspoon Vinegar

1 teaspoon Soya sauce

1 teaspoon Pepper

1 cup diced Onion

1 cup diced Capsicum

Salt — as per taste

1 teaspoon Olive oil

Method

1. In a bowl, add chicken pieces, crushed ginger, crushed garlic and mix well. Now add a teaspoon of vinegar and soya sauce, mix all the ingredients properly. Add diced capsicum, onions, salt and pepper and mix it. Marinate all the ingredients for around an hour.

2. In a pan, add one teaspoon of olive oil followed by marinated chicken. Allow it to cook on a low flame and saute till the pieces turn soft and juicy.

3. In a bowl, take one cup of water and add around 1/2 tsp cornflour. Mix it properly so that it forms a thin paste.

4. Add this paste to the marinated chicken, mix well and allow it to cook. Let it simmer and cook for another 5 minutes.

5. Remove from flame. You can add coriander to garnish (if you want) and serve hot with rice. You can also enjoy this with rotis or eat it as a starter.

Dr Tejender Kaur Sarna, Nutritionist and Lifestyle Coach, Mumbai

Egg pancake

Ingredients

· 6 Bread pieces

· 2 Eggs

· ½ cup Milk

· 1 finely chopped Onion

· 1 finely chopped Tomato

· 1 finely chopped Capsicum

· Grated carrot, cabbage (optional)

· 1 finely chopped Green chilli

· 1 tsp Red chilli powder

· 1 tsp Turmeric

· Salt to taste

Method:

1. In a large bowl, tear the bread into uneven medium and small sized pieces. Add the chopped onions, tomatoes, capsicum and any other vegetables of your choice.

2. Add two beaten eggs or break two eggs directly in the bowl and mix well. Add the milk and mix again.

3. Now add all the seasonings and mix again to form a thick pancake or uttapam like mix. The bread will absorb the milk and the egg will provide the binding texture to the entire mix.

4. Leave this mixture aside for 5 minutes. You can add a little more milk to adjust the consistency of the batter.

5. Now on a hot pan or girdle, pour a ladle full of the mixture and spread it to make uttapams. Cook properly on both sides and serve with green chutney or ketchup.