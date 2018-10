Want to make different recipe variations of the humble sabudana or sago this Navratri? Here is how you can cook sabudana in different ways.

Sabudana salad

Blend 3 green chillies, 1 cup buttermilk and ½ cup mint leaves in a grinder. Add ½ cup sabudana to this and allow it to stand for an hour. Steam the sabudana. Top this with 1 cup of chopped fruits and 2 tbsp raisins.

Recipe by Farzana Chauhan

Sabudana kheer

Soak ¼ cup sabudana in water for 15 minutes. Soak 1-2 kesar strands in water for 10 minutes. Boil sabudana with 300 ml milk, 1 tbsp sugar, 1-2 elachi seeds till the sabudana becomes translucent. Add the saffron with the water and serve hot.

Recipe by Neha Chandna

Sabudana spring roll

In a bowl, add 1 cup soaked sabudana, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp ginger, 2 chopped green chillies, 1 boiled sweet potato, coriander leaves, salt, peanuts and mix well. To make spring roll sheet, add 2 cups of potato flour to water and make dough. Make small balls and flatten them using rolling pin. Place the sago mixture on rolled potato flour sheet and wrap the sheet. Keep the roll in a steamer for 7 -10 minutes. For the chutney, blend 1 tsp flaxseeds, 1 tsp sunflower seeds, 1 curd, salt, 1 green chilli and grind it.

Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar

Sabudana khichdi

Moisten 1 cup sago or sabudana with a little water. Add oil to a pan and add ½ tsp cumin seeds. After they splutter, add 2 green chillies and 2 chopped potatoes. Cover with a lid and cook until the potatoes are tender. Add sabudana, 1/2 cup roasted peanuts and salt and mix well and cook till the sabudana is translucent.

Recipe by Tarla Dalal

Baked sabudana vada

In a bowl, mash 2 boiled potatoes, salt, red chilli powder, 1 tsp jeera, 2 chopped green chillies, 1/2 cup roasted peanuts, 1 cup soaked sabudana (for about 6 hours) and mix well. Make small patties and shallow fry.