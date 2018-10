Navratri is just one of the many Indian festivals which require us to refrain from non-vegetarian food during its nine-day celebrations. Navratri is celebrated to honour Ma Durga and her various forms. Participating in garba and dandiya events, going pandal-hopping and gorging on food are the main highlights of Navratri! When it comes to food, there is no shortage of delicious Prasad and other food offerings that are made to the goddess. But when it comes to making food at home, we somehow run out of ideas. Vegetarian food doesn’t have to be boring. This Subz Shikam Puri Kebab by Chef Shadab Ahmed at Sofitel Mumbai BKC packs taste and nutrition together. This kebab is a wholesome union of some of the most nutritious vegetables like beans, carrots, baby corn, peas as well as ginger, garlic chana dal and spices. This is an excellent starter or appetizer recipe that you can feed your guests just before your dinner or lunch. This kebab is so delicious, some won’t believe that it is vegetarian. Try making this simple, quick and healthy vegetarian kebab and serve it hot with a chutney of your choice.

Subz Shikam Puri Kebab

Ingredients

150 gms Beans

100 gms Carrot

50 gms Baby corn

50 gms Cauliflower

50 gms Green Peas

50 gms Chana Dal Roasted

10 gms Ginger

10 gms Garlic

50 gms Cheese

10 gms Garam masala

15 gms Chilli powder

As per taste Salt

Method:

1. Partially boil all the vegetables and mince in a mincer.

2. In a kadhai, add oil, add ginger, garlic, spices and the minced vegetables. Sautee until all the water has evaporated and the mixture is dry.

3. Cool down the mixture and mix it with salt and roasted chana powder. Stuff the mixture with cheese and shallow fry it golden brown.

4. Serve it with mint chutney.