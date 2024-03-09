Mutton Chukka To Mutton Fry: 3 South-Indian Recipes To Relish This Weekend

Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize this tradition. Each dish embodies the region's culinary heritage, from the aromatic Attirachi Peralan to the flavorful Mutton Chettinad Biryani to the spicy Mutton Chukka and the delectable Kola Urundai. These recipes, carefully curated to showcase the richness of South Indian flavours, invite families and friends to come together, relish the essence of weekends, and create cherished culinary memories.

Mutton Fry

3-4 tbsp oil, divided

Cumin seeds - 2.5gm

Curry leaves, divided- 15nos

Onion, finely chopped- 50gms

Thinly sliced ginger- 10gms

Minced garlic cloves- 15gms

Green chillies cut into small rounds divided - 10gms

Turmeric powder - 2.5gms

Red chilli powder - 5gms

Coriander powder - 7.5gms

Garam masala powder - 5gms

Par-cooked mutton - 450gms

Black pepper (can add more if needed) - 2.5gms

Lemon juice - 10ml

Mutton Chukka

Mutton Chukka is a beloved South Indian dish renowned for its rich flavours and tender meat. Originating from Tamil Nadu, this dish features succulent mutton pieces cooked with a medley of spices, curry leaves, and onions until they are tender and aromatic. The slow-cooking process melts the flavours, resulting in a mouthwatering dish that pairs perfectly with rice or roti. Mutton Chukka is a delightful indulgence for lovers of spicy and savoury cuisine.

Ingredients

Goat Curry Cut Small Pieces - 450 grams

Chopped onions - 50gms

Chopped ginger - 10gms

Garlic crushed and minced - 2gms

Turmeric powder - 1gm

Red chilli powder - 2.5gm

Coriander powder - 2.5gm

Salt - 2.5gm

Water - 45ml

Aattukaal Paya

Aattukaal Paya, a traditional South Indian dish from Tamil Nadu, is a flavorful stew made from goat trotters. Slow-cooked with aromatic spices and herbs, the broth becomes rich and hearty, infused with the essence of the marrow-filled bones. It is often served with idiyappam (string hoppers) or dosa dinner, offering a comforting and satisfying culinary experience.

Ingredients

Trotters - 250gms Shallots Halved (small onions) - 30gms Onion chopped - 40gms Curry leaves - 10nos Fennel Seeds - 7.5gms Cumin seeds - 5gms Turmeric powder - 1gm Clove - 1gm Cinnamon Stick - 2gm Green chilli Slit - 5gms Black Pepper powder - 2.5gm Water - 950ml Salt - 5gm Oil - 5ml

Method:

Boil water in a saucepan. Immerse the trotters in boiling water for 2 minutes and strain. Scrape each trotter with a knife to remove hair or scales. Chop the trotters into two pieces. Place in a pressure cooker and cook until eight whistles on medium flame Add shallots, curry leaves, 5gm fennel seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric powder and water. Cook for one more whistle. Reduce heat to low and simmer. Open the cooker and bring it to a boil again. Then simmer for 10 minutes. Heat oil in a saucepan; add cloves, 2.5 grams of fennel seeds, green chillies, and onion. Saute it well. Add the soup to it. Add powdered pepper before serving. Garnish with Coriander leaves. Serve hot

Note:The Slower and longer the soup is cooked, the tastier it is.