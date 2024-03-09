Mutton Chukka To Mutton Fry: 3 South-Indian Recipes To Relish This Weekend

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize this tradition. Each dish embodies the region's culinary heritage, from the aromatic Attirachi Peralan to the flavorful Mutton Chettinad Biryani to the spicy Mutton Chukka and the delectable Kola Urundai. These recipes, carefully curated to showcase the richness of South Indian flavours, invite families and friends to come together, relish the essence of weekends, and create cherished culinary memories.
Mutton Chukka is a beloved South Indian dish renowned for its rich flavours and tender meat. Originating from Tamil Nadu, this dish features succulent mutton pieces cooked with a medley of spices, curry leaves, and onions until they are tender and aromatic. The slow-cooking process melts the flavours, resulting in a mouthwatering dish that pairs perfectly with rice or roti. Mutton Chukka is a delightful indulgence for lovers of spicy and savoury cuisine.
Goat Curry Cut Small Pieces - 450 grams
Chopped onions - 50gms
Chopped ginger - 10gms
Garlic crushed and minced - 2gms
Turmeric powder - 1gm
Red chilli powder - 2.5gm
Coriander powder - 2.5gm
Salt - 2.5gm
Water - 45ml
Aattukaal Paya, a traditional South Indian dish from Tamil Nadu, is a flavorful stew made from goat trotters. Slow-cooked with aromatic spices and herbs, the broth becomes rich and hearty, infused with the essence of the marrow-filled bones. It is often served with idiyappam (string hoppers) or dosa dinner, offering a comforting and satisfying culinary experience.
Note:The Slower and longer the soup is cooked, the tastier it is.
