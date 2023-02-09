Must Try These 3 Healthy Oats Recipes For Lunch

Here are three classic desi recipes for festive lunch.

Are you thinking of superfoods? Oats are the first things that will come to mind. Loaded with protein, fibre, minerals and antioxidants, oats can be used in savoury dishes and delicious desserts. Adding this superfood can make all your dishes a lot healthier.

Oats Omelette (Protein rich)

Ingredients:

Oats flour cup Whole eggs 2 Veggies of choice, finely chopped 1 cup (capsicum, onion, carrots, tomato, coriander powder) Spices as per taste Turmeric powder Red chilli powder Oregano Salt Milk 3tbsp (optional) Oil 1 tsp

Method Of Preparation:

In a bowl, add oats flout; to that, add all the spices. Mix well. Add milk and make the battered lump free. Break the eggs in the bowl. Make the batter pouring consistency (add more milk if required) In a pan, heat some oil. Pour the batter. Add all veggies on top. Cook it till the required texture is on both sides. Serve with mint chutney once done. Enjoy.

Sprouts Oats Tikki

Ingredients:

Cooked Sprouts cup Oats cup Besan cup Grated Carrot cup Finely chopped onion, coriander leaves and capsicum 1/3 cup Chillies 1 no Turmeric 1 tsp Jeera powder or whole jeera 1 tsp Salt to taste Chilli powder 1/2 tsp Pepper to taste Ghee 1 tbsp

Method Of Preparation:

Add sprouts and oats to the mixer. Add the other remaining ingredients except for ghee Mix all of this and put it in a mixer, making it a coarse paste that can form shapes. Once it's blended, take it out and split it into equal parts, and make tiny tikkis. Pan-fry the tikkis until they are crispy on both sides.

Oats Tortilla Wrap

Ingredients:

1 oats tortilla

Hummus 2 tbsp or Curd dip 2 tbsp

Saute veggies like capsicum, bell peppers, onion, broccoli and mushroom

Grilled chicken/paneer

Method Of Preparation:

For tortilla, soak 2 cups of rolled oats in 1-1.5 cups water for an hour. Blend it in a mixer, and it should be of batter consistency Add cup batter on a greased pan Cook well on both sides, and the tortilla is ready On the tortilla, spread hummus or hung curd dip Add saut veggies, grilled chicken or paneer Wrap it. Serve

