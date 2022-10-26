Multigrain Nankhatai: Healthy Recipe For Bhai Dooj

The best Bhai Dooj sweet to make at home, i.e. both delicious and nutritious.

This time of year is full of festivals, including Diwali and Bhai Dooj, when your fitness routine and diet plan are likely to be abandoned. Because these festivals are the most anticipated holiday of the year, you indulge while celebrating with your family, friends, and loved ones. We can't blame you either because the Festive desserts are so delicious and rich that it's tough to stop eating them as your family consumes them. It's time to prepare for the jovial Bhai Dooj celebration, which is traditionally observed two days following Diwali. The festival of Bhai Dooj honours the loving bond between siblings. On this day, sisters cover their brothers' foreheads with tilak and pray for their welfare. In return, the brothers promise to always be by their sisters' sides. The rites conclude pleasantly, with the entire family indulging in sweet foods, much like Diwali and other celebrations. The best Bhai Dooj sweet to make at home that is both delicious and nutritious is-

Multigrain Nankhatai By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Nankhatai is an absolute must-have treat or snack for festivals. The traditional nankhatai has been given a healthy touch by us as it is often made with maida. We've substituted whole wheat flour, ragi flour, jowar flour, bajra flour, oats, and ragi flour for maida. So you can now indulge in delicious nankhatai guilt-free. Of course, you can add your favourite tastes to this nutritious nankhatai, but we've added elaichi and nutmeg powder for flavour. Normal Nankhatai is made with maida; however, for this healthy nankhatai, we use all the nutritious flours. So we have used oat flour, wheat flour, ragi flour, jowar flour, bajra flour, and five more. So you can stop worrying about calories with this dish.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup room temperature ghee or clarified butter

1/4 cup of powdered sugar

powdered cardamom and elaichi in a pinch

Jaiphal/nutmeg powder in a pinch

1/4 cup gehun ka atta/whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon each of ragi flour, jowar flour, bajra flour, and powdered oats.

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

Sliced almonds

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

Method:

Ghee and sugar powder should be combined in a bowl. Until the mixture becomes white and fluffy, whisk well. It may just require between two and three minutes. Mix in the powdered cardamom and nutmeg. After that, incorporate the wheat, ragi, jowar, and bajra flours. Mix oats in powder, baking soda, and baking powder are now added. To make a dough, knead. The dough should be covered and chilled for 30 minutes. A baking sheet needs to be lined along with the parchment paper. Once the dough has stiffened, scoop a little amount (about 1 tablespoon), roll it into a ball, and then lightly press it onto a baking sheet with your palm. With a knife, lightly create a criss-cross pattern. Almond slices are packed in the centre. You should receive 7-8 nankhatai. For 25 30 minutes, bake the nankhatai at 180 C. Convection determines how long something will bake. After 25 minutes, we advise you to continue being watchful. As soon as you remove the nankhatai from the oven, they will be soft. Check the crispness once they have cooled to room temperature. Bake for a few more minutes if you think it needs more time to become crisp. Nankhatai should be kept in an airtight container after it reaches room temperature.

