One of the most nutritious foods that everybody is advised to have is eggs. Whether you are trying to lose weight or gain weight, whether you are recovering from an illness or just need to maintain your health, eggs are extremely beneficial. They are a source of high-quality protein which helps build muscles and repair tissues. Eggs also have zinc, iron, vitamins A, B and D, riboflavin, calcium, iron, phosphorous, lutein and choline. This makes it highly nutritious. Eggs can also boost memory function, lower chances of dementia and lower your risk of heart disease and cancer. Here are some delicious ways to cook eggs.

Egg khichdi

• 1 cup rice, cooked

• 1 cup dal, boiled

• 2 eggs

• 2 tbsp coriander, chopped

• 1 tsp cumin seeds or jeera

• 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 2 tsp ghee

• 1 green chilli, slit

• ½ piece cinnamon (dalchini)

• Salt to taste

Method

1 In a pan, heat the ghee. Add cumin seeds and cinnamon. Add ginger garlic paste and saute for a minute.

2 Add rice to the tempering and stir well for 2 minutes. Meanwhile soft boil 1 egg.

3 Add the dal and chilli powder and little salt and mix. Add half cup water and cook.

4 Beat one egg and add the egg drop to the khichdi while it still has some water. Mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Do not overcook the egg.

5 Turn off the gas and add the chopped coriander and garam masala. Give it a nice mix.

6 Serve hot.

Egg roll

Ingredients:

For the outer wrap-

• Wheat flour- 1/4 cup

• Oat flour- 1/4 cup

For the filling-

• Eggs-2

• Capsicum (sliced)- 1/2 medium

• Pepper powder- 1/2 teaspoon

• Green chilli (chopped)- 1

• Salt- to taste

• Oil- 2 tablespoon

Method

• Combine both the flours in a bowl and form a non-sticky dough.

• Divide it into 4 equal parts and make 4 thin roti For the filling- beat the eggs, add capsicum, chilli, salt and pepper and mix well.

• Heat oil in a pan and pour the egg mixture. Scramble the egg (make sure your mixture doesn’t become too dry).

• Fill this mixture in multigrain wrap and serve.

By Sneha Sadhwani

Devilled chicken eggs

Ingredients

• Skinned and boned chicken breasts- 30 gms

• Salt- As per taste

• Freshly ground pepper- ½ tsp.

• Hard-boiled Egg whites -2

• Green onions, finely chopped- 1

• Chopped fresh parsley- 1tsp.

• Chopped fresh dill- 1tsp.

• Fresh lemon juice- 1tsp.

Method

1. Sprinkle chicken evenly with salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Grill, covered with grill lid, over high heat (400° to 500°) 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until done. Let stand 15 minutes; cover and chill at least 30 minutes.

2. Slice hard-cooked eggs in half lengthwise; carefully remove yolks, keeping egg white halves intact.

3. Stir together all ingredients, and remaining salt in a large bowl.

4. Pulse cooled chicken, in batches, in a food processor 3 to 4 times or until shredded; Spoon chicken mixture evenly into egg white halves. Cover and chill at least 1 hour.

By Khyati Rupani