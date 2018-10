What’s better than a bowl of steaming hot dal and chawal topped with a dollop of ghee? One of the most comforting meals of several Indians, dal chawal comes in various varieties across different states of India. Moong dal is one of the most popular legumes used for making dals. Full of proteins and other healthy nutrients, moong dal can make your meal complete providing you all the nourishment and energy necessary. This moon dal recipe has a slight twist to it. It has the addition of the highly nutritious almonds. This makes it a power-packed dal, indeed! Make this for your Sunday lunch this weekend.

Moong Dal Badami

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 10mins (requires 30mins of soaking)

Cooking time: 25mins

Ingredients

1 cup Moong dal

3 tbsp Oil

1/2 tsp Heeng

2 tsp Mustard Seeds

1 Dry red chilli

8 Curry leaves

1/2 cup Almonds (blanched and halved)

1 Green chilli chopped

2 tsp Ginger chopped

1/2 cup Coconut grated

1/2 cup Onions chopped

1 tsp Turmeric

1 1/2 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Lemon juice

Method

Wash and soak the dal for 30 mins. Now add double the amount of water and keep it for boiling. Add blanched and halved almonds while it boils. Add turmeric and ½ tsp salt. Cook the dal 70% done. Remove, strain and keep aside.

Heat oil, add mustard seeds and dry red chilly. Once they crackle add heeng followed by curry leaves, ginger chopped, almonds and green chilly. Sauté on low flame and add onions chopped.

Cook onions till transparent. Now add turmeric and salt. Add dal and sauté till dal is almost done.

To finish add the grated coconut and lemon juice. Check for seasoning. Serve hot.

Nutrient Analysis