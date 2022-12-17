Millet Ladoo Recipe: Authentic, Sweet And Warm Winter Dish

How to make millet ladoo at home?

How to make homemade millet ladoo: Days of beauty have come, and also a perfect time to open up the blanket and pass the time by resting and eating. So we find ourselves reaching to all warm, greasy, and tasty things. The combination of good food and comfort is something that we all love to have during this cold season. Our taste buds change as per the season; we crave more towards spicy and warm food during winter.

Can you grind millet to make millet laddu? Though fried pakodas and momos give us guilty pleasure on a chilled winter evening, constant dependence on them is not the best solution for our health. Instead, it is imperative to maintain a proper balance, and the winter season brings in a lot of seasonal fruits and vegetables which are nutritious and even healthy. Moreover, our Indian cuisine comprises many authentic winter dishes, from sweet to savoury.

Healthy snack idea for chilly nights at home: You all deserve more on those cold nights; hence what is better than preparing some healthy snacks for the times between those classes or meetings?

Millet Ladoo Recipe By Chef Arvind, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel

INGREDIENTS FOR MILLET LADOO:

1. Mota Besan -- 200 gm

2. Raggi Atta -- 100 gm

3. Bajra atta -- 100 gm

4. Desi ghee -- 350 gm

5. Boora (sugar powder) --300 gm

6. Cardamom powder 05 gm

7. Pista -- 10 gm

8. Cashewnut -- 10 gm

9. Mix millet -- 100gm

LET'S PREPARE MILLET LADOO:

1. Take a kadai, place it over medium flame and add ghee till it melts.

2. 1st, add mota besan and cook for 5 mins, till you achieve a sandy texture. Then, add ragi atta and Bajra atta after that and cook for 15 minutes till brown colour is achieved.

3. Now add boora and nuts, and mix well.

4. Bring the mixture to the handling temperature and make ladoo balls.

5. Roll the ladoo in multi-millet grain and serve.