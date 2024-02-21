Methi Paratha Recipe: Eat Healthy By Adding Fenugreek Leaves To Your Diet

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
As chilly winds and light mist fill the air, staying cosy and layered in woollens while enjoying hot beverages sets the tone for a typical wintery day. It gets even better when you want piping hot parathas made with exceptional seasonal produce, bridging palate and nutrition at a go. Winter veggies and leafy greens are found in plenty during the cold season, like spinach, fenugreek (methi), mustard greens (sarson ka saag), radish, cauliflower, etc. These seasonal gems bring various health benefits and nutrition requirements to the body.
A versatile herb with a distinct aroma, Methi or Fenugreek leaves is high in dietary fibre. It stands as a classic ingredient that boosts health and enhances the flavour of these winter special parathas.
So, eat healthy by adding nutrient-rich green seasonal produce into your diet. Pick up a bunch of radishes, fresh spinach and fenugreek leaves to rustle up these delicious parathas as you soak in the wintery sun and bring warmth to your household and your soul.
