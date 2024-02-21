Methi Paratha Recipe: Eat Healthy By Adding Fenugreek Leaves To Your Diet

Winter-special food: Try this healthy stuffed paratha recipe today.

As chilly winds and light mist fill the air, staying cosy and layered in woollens while enjoying hot beverages sets the tone for a typical wintery day. It gets even better when you want piping hot parathas made with exceptional seasonal produce, bridging palate and nutrition at a go. Winter veggies and leafy greens are found in plenty during the cold season, like spinach, fenugreek (methi), mustard greens (sarson ka saag), radish, cauliflower, etc. These seasonal gems bring various health benefits and nutrition requirements to the body.

Methi Paratha

Preparation time: 30 mins

Serves: 2

A versatile herb with a distinct aroma, Methi or Fenugreek leaves is high in dietary fibre. It stands as a classic ingredient that boosts health and enhances the flavour of these winter special parathas.

Ingredients

2 cups of Methi leaves

2 cups of Whole wheat flour (Atta)

1 cup of Gram flour (Besan)

A generous pinch of Salt

2 tsp of chopped Ginger

1 chopped Green chilli

cup of chopped Onion

2 tsp of Ajwain

Water as required

Oil/ Ghee as required

Steps To Follow

Pluck tender methi leaves and discard the thorny stems. Upon drying, place the leaves on the chopping board and cut them roughly. Add Whole wheat flour (atta), Gram flour (besan), salt, ginger, chillies, onions, and ajwain to the chopped methi leaves. Knead them together with some water to make a stiff dough. Pick one of them, press it gently on the wooden board/ kitchen counter and roll it thin to about 5 inches across using a rolling pin. Smear some oil or ghee across the rolled-out paratha. Lift a third of the paratha, fold it onto the same side and fold it again till it looks like a long rectangle. Then, lift a third of the [folded] paratha and fold it twice to make it look like a square. Press it gently and keep it aside. The dough has to be folded akin to how a blanket is folded. Continue folding the remaining dough in the same shape. Once ready, take each of the square-shaped dough and roll them flat by sprinkling dry atta. Remove the methi paratha and serve it hot with curd and pickle.

So, eat healthy by adding nutrient-rich green seasonal produce into your diet. Pick up a bunch of radishes, fresh spinach and fenugreek leaves to rustle up these delicious parathas as you soak in the wintery sun and bring warmth to your household and your soul.