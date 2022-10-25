Make Your Festive Spread Memorable With Delicious Walnut Recipes

Go 'super nuts' with your festive preparations' texture, bite, and richness.

October heralds the arrival of the festival upon the festival in India. While all these festivals are celebrated in different ways across the country, what unites us all is the food we so religiously and happily prepare during such occasions. So as you prepare to celebrate this time, make sure to whip up some of these delectable recipes using a sprinkling of walnuts. Take it from us not only do they add texture, bite, and a certain richness to your festive preparations, but they're also what we like to call 'super nuts'.

Walnut Cocktail Samosa with Tamarind and Coriander Chutney - Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

cup maida/all-purpose flour

cup wheat flour

Salt to taste

tablespoon oil

2 teaspoon sugar

Water as required

For The Stuffing

2 teaspoons oil

teaspoon coriander seeds

tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 green chilli

1 onion

cup peas

cup chopped walnuts

teaspoon red chilli powder

Salt to taste

teaspoon garam masala

cup coriander leaves chopped

teaspoon amchur/mango powder

2 boiled potatoes

Preparations

1. Heat oil in a pan and add coriander seeds for the stuffing.

2. Add onion, ginger garlic paste, and chilli, and saut .

3. Add peas and chopped walnuts.

4. Add boiled potatoes, followed by all the spices. Mix and cook until well done.

5. Once cooked, let it cool in a bowl

For The Samosas

1. Put flour, wheat flour, sugar, and salt in a bowl.

2. Take the small dough portion and roll it into a thin circular sheet.

3. Using a knife, divide the circle into two halves.

4. Fold the ends to form a perfect triangle shape and fill the stuffing.

5. Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry until golden brown.

6. Serve with tamarind and coriander chutney.

Paan Custard Chef Varun Inamdar

Ingredients

2 cups walnut milk

2 tablespoons agar-agar powder

A drop of rose extract

5 tablespoons sugar

2 betel leaves, crushed

Garnish

Fresh pomegranate seeds

Walnuts, chopped roughly

Preparation

1. Heat walnut milk in a pan.

2. Stir in agar-agar and boil until the granules disintegrate entirely.

3. Stir in betel leaves and rose extract along with sugar.

4. Divide the mixture into small ramekins.

5. Chill for an hour.

6. Turnover and serve topped with pomegranates and walnut halves.

Homemade Nougat with Chocolate and Walnuts - Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Ingredients

2 chocolate bars

3 slices of rice pancakes

1 handful of walnuts

cup walnut butter*

Preparations

1. Chop the rice pancakes and walnuts.

2. In a double boiler, melt the chocolate and add the pancakes and walnuts to the chocolate.

3. Add the walnut butter as well.

4. Place in a rectangular container lined with parchment paper (or in a silicone container) and let solidify in the refrigerator for 12-24 hours.

*For walnut butter - Preheat the oven to 150 C. Place 2 cups of walnuts and toast for 10 minutes on a baking sheet; let cool. Add one teaspoon of vegetable oil and a pinch of salt and process until smooth.

