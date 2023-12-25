Make Your Christmas Memorable With Delectable Meat And Seafood Recipes

Elevate the festive spirit beyond customary celebrations and turn December into a culinary celebration! Join Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Licious, as he warmly invites you on a flavoursome journey. Immerse yourself in his thoughtfully curated holiday recipes, showcasing the timeless elegance of chicken cordon bleu, the succulent perfection of pan-seared lamb chops, and the aromatic delight of butter garlic prawns. These delightful dishes will treat your taste buds, promising to create warm and enduring memories with your loved ones.
Chicken Cordon Bleu (serves 2)
"Cordon Bleu" means "blue ribbon" in French, symbolizing culinary excellence. This dish, typically breaded and pan-fried meat wrapped around cheese, has contemporary baked variations. Components include breadcrumbs, gammon, Swiss cheese, and chicken, topped with a rich cream sauce with a hint of Dijon mustard.
Ingredients:
Chicken Breast - 320g. (2 numbers)
Sliced Emmental Cheese - 60gm
Sliced Cooked Ham- 60gms
Oil - for frying
Marination:
Dijon Mustard - 4gms
Salt- 2gm
Pepper- 2gm
Oil- 20ml
Crumbing
Panko Bread Crumbs - 200gms
Eggs - 2
Refined Flour- 45gms
Mash Potatoes
Boiled, mashed Potatoes- 250gms
Butter- 15gms
Cream- 40 gms
Salt - 1gm
Sauce
Fresh Cream - 50gms
Garlic - 2gms
Dijon Mustard - 2gms
Butter - 15gms
Thyme - 1gm
Salt - 1gm
Parmesan grated - 15gms
Method
Begin by cutting the chicken breast into two halves lengthwise, resembling a book. Place it between parchment paper and flatten it using a meat hammer
Next, marinate the chicken with Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and oil
Open the chicken breast and layer it with a slice of cooked ham and Emmental cheese. Roll the chicken into a Swiss roll-like shape, ensuring the layers of chicken, ham, and cheese are visible. Secure it with a toothpick
Prepare three bowls: one with beaten eggs, another with flour, and the third with Panko breadcrumbs.
Take the marinated chicken, coat it in flour, dip it in the egg, and then cover it thoroughly with breadcrumbs
Deep fry the breaded chicken until it achieves a golden brown colour till the chicken is cooked through
Add mashed potatoes and mix until smooth. Add in cream and mix well. The mashed potatoes reach a creamy texture
Saut garlic until golden brown, then add thyme and saute well. Pour in cream and Dijon mustard, stir for a minute, turn off the heat, and mix in Parmesan cheese until melted
To serve, spread a spoonful of mashed potatoes on a plate, slice the fried chicken, and arrange it atop the potatoes. Drizzle the Dijon mustard sauce over the chicken
Note: Chicken Cordon Bleu also pairs well with saut ed vegetables or grilled asparagus. Alternatively, the chicken can be baked at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes instead of frying.
Butter Garlic Prawns (Serves 1)
Indulge in the world of Butter Garlic Prawns, a celebration of coastal flavours. This dish blends simplicity and sophistication, offering a sensory journey where succulent prawns meet the velvety embrace of butter and aromatic garlic allure.
Ingredients
Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms
Garlic - 15gms
Butter - 30gms
Chilli Flakes - 2gms
Salt - 2gms
Crushed Pepper - 1gm
Thyme - a pinch
Parsley finely chopped - 2gms
Method
Add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked
Add in the clean prawns and saute them along with garlic; make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split
Add in the chilli flakes, thyme, and crushed peppers and saute it for 4 - 5 mins or until the prawns curl up
Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley
Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette
Note: Butter Garlic Prawns pair seamlessly with a crisp white wine
Pan Seared Lamb Chops (Serves 2 - 3)
Experience gastronomic bliss with pan-eared lamb Chops. This culinary masterpiece offers a symphony of flavours, textures, and aromas that harmonize from sizzle to the first tender bite, creating an unforgettable delight.
Ingredients
Lamb - 500 gms
Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms
Onions - 100 gms
Carrots - 50 gms
Leeks - 30 gms
Celery - 30 gms
Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs
Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig
Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely
Butter - 50 gms
Olive oil - 50 gms
Red wine - 90 ml
For Braising
Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery
Arrange these vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish
Cook till the vegetables get golden brown
add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish once the vegetables are charred. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops
Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked
Sauce Preparation
After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside
Simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency
Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid to the reduction
Seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce
Pan Searing
Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron, with olive oil and butter
Once the pan is hot, sear each lamb chop individually on both sides until golden brown. Season with salt while it cooks.
Note: This dish pairs excellently with roasted or grilled vegetables and a creamy potato mash
Infuse your table with the comforting essence of these savoury meat-based recipes.