Make Your Christmas Memorable With Delectable Meat And Seafood Recipes

These delightful dishes will treat your taste buds, promising to create warm and enduring memories with your loved ones.

Join Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Licious, as he warmly invites you on a flavoursome journey. Immerse yourself in his thoughtfully curated holiday recipes, showcasing the timeless elegance of chicken cordon bleu, the succulent perfection of pan-seared lamb chops, and the aromatic delight of butter garlic prawns.

Chicken Cordon Bleu (serves 2)

"Cordon Bleu" means "blue ribbon" in French, symbolizing culinary excellence. This dish, typically breaded and pan-fried meat wrapped around cheese, has contemporary baked variations. Components include breadcrumbs, gammon, Swiss cheese, and chicken, topped with a rich cream sauce with a hint of Dijon mustard.

Ingredients:

Chicken Breast - 320g. (2 numbers)

Sliced Emmental Cheese - 60gm

Sliced Cooked Ham- 60gms

Oil - for frying

Marination:

Dijon Mustard - 4gms

Salt- 2gm

Pepper- 2gm

Oil- 20ml

Crumbing

Panko Bread Crumbs - 200gms

Eggs - 2

Refined Flour- 45gms

Mash Potatoes

Boiled, mashed Potatoes- 250gms

Butter- 15gms

Cream- 40 gms

Salt - 1gm

Sauce

Fresh Cream - 50gms

Garlic - 2gms

Dijon Mustard - 2gms

Butter - 15gms

Thyme - 1gm

Salt - 1gm

Parmesan grated - 15gms

Method

Begin by cutting the chicken breast into two halves lengthwise, resembling a book. Place it between parchment paper and flatten it using a meat hammer

Next, marinate the chicken with Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and oil

Open the chicken breast and layer it with a slice of cooked ham and Emmental cheese. Roll the chicken into a Swiss roll-like shape, ensuring the layers of chicken, ham, and cheese are visible. Secure it with a toothpick

Prepare three bowls: one with beaten eggs, another with flour, and the third with Panko breadcrumbs.

Take the marinated chicken, coat it in flour, dip it in the egg, and then cover it thoroughly with breadcrumbs

Deep fry the breaded chicken until it achieves a golden brown colour till the chicken is cooked through

Add mashed potatoes and mix until smooth. Add in cream and mix well. The mashed potatoes reach a creamy texture

Saut garlic until golden brown, then add thyme and saute well. Pour in cream and Dijon mustard, stir for a minute, turn off the heat, and mix in Parmesan cheese until melted

To serve, spread a spoonful of mashed potatoes on a plate, slice the fried chicken, and arrange it atop the potatoes. Drizzle the Dijon mustard sauce over the chicken

Note: Chicken Cordon Bleu also pairs well with saut ed vegetables or grilled asparagus. Alternatively, the chicken can be baked at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes instead of frying.

Butter Garlic Prawns (Serves 1)

Indulge in the world of Butter Garlic Prawns, a celebration of coastal flavours. This dish blends simplicity and sophistication, offering a sensory journey where succulent prawns meet the velvety embrace of butter and aromatic garlic allure.

Ingredients

Prawns (40-60) with tail - 160gms

Garlic - 15gms

Butter - 30gms

Chilli Flakes - 2gms

Salt - 2gms

Crushed Pepper - 1gm

Thyme - a pinch

Parsley finely chopped - 2gms

Method

Add the garlic. Saute the garlic until cooked

Add in the clean prawns and saute them along with garlic; make sure the pan is not too hot for the butter to split

Add in the chilli flakes, thyme, and crushed peppers and saute it for 4 - 5 mins or until the prawns curl up

Season the prawns and finish it with chopped parsley

Serve butter garlic with a slice of baguette

Note: Butter Garlic Prawns pair seamlessly with a crisp white wine

Pan Seared Lamb Chops (Serves 2 - 3) Experience gastronomic bliss with pan-eared lamb Chops. This culinary masterpiece offers a symphony of flavours, textures, and aromas that harmonize from sizzle to the first tender bite, creating an unforgettable delight. Ingredients Lamb - 500 gms Peeled garlic pods - 20 gms Onions - 100 gms Carrots - 50 gms Leeks - 30 gms Celery - 30 gms Fresh thyme - 2-3 sprigs Fresh rosemary - 1 sprig Water/stock - enough to submerge the lamb chops completely Butter - 50 gms Olive oil - 50 gms Red wine - 90 ml For Braising Begin by dicing the onions, carrots, leek, and celery Arrange these vegetables in a deep, oven-safe dish Cook till the vegetables get golden brown add the lamb chops, thyme, and rosemary to the dish once the vegetables are charred. Pour in enough stock to completely cover the lamb chops Cover the dish and cook for approximately 2 hours until the lamb is fully cooked Sauce Preparation After the lamb is cooked, remove it from the braising liquid and set it aside Simmer until it reduces to a sauce-like consistency Meanwhile, heat the oven container and deglaze it with red wine. Add this liquid to the reduction Seasoning with salt and incorporate cold butter cubes. The blending is the trick to get a nice shine into the sauce Pan Searing Heat a heavy-bottomed pan, preferably cast iron, with olive oil and butter Once the pan is hot, sear each lamb chop individually on both sides until golden brown. Season with salt while it cooks. Note: This dish pairs excellently with roasted or grilled vegetables and a creamy potato mash

