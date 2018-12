Who doesn’t love cherries? These tart, slightly sweet, red little fruits are great to taste. We look forward to eating cherries during this time of the year. Why not be a little creative and make these healthy, fruity recipes with cherries! After all, cherries have incredible health benefits.

Dark chocolate and brown rice pudding with fresh cherries

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked brown rice

½ cup water

1 1/2 cups milk

½ cup dark unsweetened cocoa

¼ tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup stevia powder

½ cup cherries pulp

For garnishing

3-4 cherries

Method

1) Soak brown rice in water. Sieve and rinse it till the water runs clean. Transfer the rice in pan.

2) In a bowl, whisk together water, milk, dark chocolate, vanilla extract and stevia powder.

3) Pour this milk mixture over the rice and bring to a boil.

4) Reduce the heat and keep stirring frequently till the rice cooks. Add the cherries pulp.

5) Garnish with fresh cherries and serve hot.

Mini pineapple upside down cake

Ingredients

Pineapple – 1 (cut into thinly sliced pieces)

Pineapple juice – 1 glass

Eggs – 2

Jaggery powder – ¾ cup

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Baking powder – 2 tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Butter – 2 tsp

Brown sugar – 2 tsp

Cherries – 5

Method

1. Firstly, preheat oven to 350°F and in the meantime, spray your muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a mixing bowl, add eggs, jaggery powder and pineapple juice. Beat all the three ingredients for two minutes till jaggery powder is dissolved and forms a thick consistency.

3. In a separate bowl, sieve the flour and then add baking powder and salt, mix properly. Now, add the flour in the mixing bowl that contains all the wet ingredients and turn the grinder on for two minutes to get the cake mixture.

4. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and add the brown sugar. Stir on low heat for one minute. Spoon a layer of the warm brown sugar mixture into the bottom of each muffin tin, then place a slice of thinly sliced pineapple on top of it.

5. Now, add a cherry in the middle of each pineapple ring. Pour the cake mixture over to fill muffin tin 3/4 of the way full.

6. Bake for 30-35 minutes in preheated oven until a wooden pick in the centre of cakes comes out clean. De-mould and you can serve it with fresh cream or juice or tea. Here are more healthy cake recipes for a super fit party season!

Recipe by Naresh Guglani, Corporate Chef at Del Monte

Dry fruit and bread pudding

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup cherries (canned)

• 3-4 prunes

• 1/4 cup almonds (sliced)

• 4 slices brown bread (2 inches cube)

• 1 tbsp brandy

• 1/2 cup cherry juice

• 1 egg

• 3/4 cup cream

• 3 tbsp sugar

• 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

For sauce:

• 2 tbsp cherry jam

• 10-12 fresh cherries

Method

• Take bread slices in a bowl. Pour the brandy and two tablespoons of cherry juice over it and set aside.

• In another bowl, mix egg, cream and sugar. Add canned cherries and prunes and mix.

• Add brandy-soaked bread, sliced almonds and cinnamon powder and mix well.

• Transfer the mixture into a microwave glass bowl and cook on microwave high for five minutes. Allow standing time of two minutes.

• For the sauce take cherry jam, remaining cherry juice and fresh cherries in a pan and cook for five minutes. Pour the sauce over the pudding and serve warm.

Recipe Zee Khana Khazana Official Channel/YouTube

With inputs from IANS