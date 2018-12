One of the staple breakfast food items many Indians love having is a parantha. This flatbread can be made with a number of ingredients. Paranthas are filling and can keep you full til lunch. They are a good mix of carbohydrates, protein and other nutrients to give you all the nourishment you need to kickstart your mornings actively. Here are some healthy parantha recipes for inspiration.

Stuffed Vegetable Parantha

Ingredients

For The Dough

3/4 cup whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1/2 tsp oil

salt to taste

For The Stuffing

2 tsp oil

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

1/2 cup grated cauliflower

1/4 cup finely chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves

1/2 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

salt to taste

1/2 cup crumbled paneer

1 tsp grated ginger (adrak)

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp coriander (dhania) powder

salt to taste

Other Ingredients

1/4 tsp oil for cooking

whole wheat flour

1 tsp oil for cooking

1 cup curds (dahi) for serving

Method

For the dough

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and knead into a soft dough using enough water. Keep aside.

Knead again till smooth, cover with a wet muslin cloth and keep aside.

For the stuffing

Heat the oil in a non-stick kadhai, add the onions and sauté on a medium flame till they turn translucent.

Add the cauliflower, fenugreek leaves, salt and turmeric powder, mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring continuously.

Add the paneer, ginger, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt (as required), mix well and cook on a medium flame for another 2 minutes, while stirring gently. Keep aside.

When cool, divide into 4 equal portions and keep aside.

To cook

Divide the dough into 4 equal portions and roll out each portion into 75 mm. (3″) diameter circle.

Put one portion of the stuffing in the centre of each paratha and fold all the sides in such a way so as to form an envelope.

Roll again using a little flour into a 125 mm ( 5” ) diameter circle.

Place the paratha on a non-stick tava (griddle) with the open edge at the bottom. Cook using 1 tsp of oil till brown spots appear on both the sides.

Repeat with the remaining dough and stuffing to make 3 more parathas. Serve hot with curd.

By Tarla Dalal

Soya parantha

Ingredients

1/2 cup wheat flour (gehun ka atta)

1/2 cup plain flour (maida)

1/4 cup soya flour

salt to taste

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

2 tbsp finely grated carrot

2 tbsp finely grated cabbage

3 tbsp blanched and coarsely crushed green peas

1/2 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

1/4 tsp chaat masala

1/4 tsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2 tsp green chilli paste

a pinch of dried mango power (amchur)

whole wheat flour (gehun ka atta) for rolling

oil for greasing and cooking

For Serving

Tomato ketchup / fresh curd

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and knead into a soft dough using water.

Divide the dough into 16 equal portions and roll out into 67 mm (2½”) diameter circle using a little flour for rolling.

3. Grease a 50 mm (2”) star-shaped cookie cutter and press it on the rolled circle to get a star shape.

Cook the paratha on a tava (griddle) over a medium flame, using a little oil, till it is golden brown in colour from both the sides.

Repeat with the remaining portions to make15 more parathas.

Cool slightly and serve with tomato ketchup / fresh curd.

By Tarla Dalal

Paneer Parantha

Ingredients

For the dough:

Almond flour (fine) 1/2 cup

Coconut flour 2 tbsp

Any dried vegetable or dried sprouts powder 2 tbsp (optional)

Or Keto roti flour 1/2 cup flax seeds, chia seeds, sesame (all three combined in 2:1:1 ratio)

Xanthan gum 1 tsp (for binding) or 1tsp Psyllium husk for 1/2 cup of flour

Soda bicarbonate 1/2 tsp

Yoghurt: 1 tbsp

Oil: 1 tsp

Himalayan pink salt or any other natural mineral salt- as per taste

For the filling:

Paneer (grated) 1tbsp

Finely chopped onion 1/2 tbsp

Finely chopped garlic 1 big pod

Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp or more

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Chat masala (optional) 1/2 tsp

Finely chopped coriander 1 tsp

2 pcs of parchment paper or baking sheets (10″x10″)

Method

For the dough: mix dry ingredients thoroughly. Add yoghurt and oil. Make a pliable dough. Pour a little oil on your palm and make the dough ball. Cover with a moist kitchen towel and keep aside for 1/2 hour.

Prepare the filling by mixing the ingredients for filling and mashing them together.

To prepare the roti: Take 2 pieces (10″x10″) of baking sheets or parchment paper.

Grease your palm. Take one portion of the dough and flatten it on the palm. Place a portion of the filling in the centre. Bring the edges together and cover the filling completely. You can use less stuffing if required. Flatten this slightly and place it on greased paper. Cover this with another greased paper and flatten the roti and finally roll with a rolling pin to about 6″. Do not roll it too thin, slightly thicker rotis are easy to handle when cooking them.

Heat a skillet or a tava. Grease with oil. Take off the upper paper on the rolled uncooked roti and carefully place to on the hot tava. Dribble oil or ghee around the roti. Turn over the roti when the edges turn golden brown to slightly dark brown, to cook the other side.

Serve with ghee or butter, Indian pickle and a cup of set yoghurt or curry of your choice.

By Chaya Venkatesh, Keto Rasoi- Indian Vegetarian Keto Recipes and Keto Knowledge