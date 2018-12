Are you worried about putting on weight during winters? Many of us tend to skip exercising because it is too cold to step outside (or even wake up!). Plus, winter invariably makes us all hungrier. So we end up eating a lot more during this time of the year. Add to this, the festive season and the sweets and goodies that come along with it. Winters can put your weight loss goals out of whack. Instead of piling on calories by eating unhealthy food, why not whip up some delicious, nutritious and hearty soups instead? These low-cal soup recipes by dietician Nishi Grover are perfect because they filling and extremely satisfying.

Warm winter tomato and basil soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

250 gm tomatoes

2 small onions

3 cloves of garlic

1 bay leaf

Handful of fresh basil leaves

1 cup of skimmed milk

A pinch of crushed black pepper

Salt to taste

Method:

Cook tomatoes, onions, garlic, cloves, bay leaf, and salt in a pressure cooker till the tomatoes are tender.

Allow the mixture to cool. Remove the bay leaf and put the mixture in a blender and blend till it has a smooth consistency.

Strain the tomato seeds. Put the mixture in a saucepan, add basil, milk, black pepper. Season and serve hot.

Hearty Green Pea Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2kg green peas

a few twigs of rosemary

1 tbsp garlic paste

A handful of fresh basil leaves

A pinch of crushed black pepper

Salt

Method:

To make the stock: Boil half the peas with the rosemary, garlic paste, basil and salt in a pressure cooker till it is tender. Once done, allow it to cool. Put the mixture into a blender and blend to a smooth consistency. Strain and take the chunky bits out. Keep the stock aside.

Boil the remaining peas. Blend them till you get a smooth consistency. Add the stock the peas and stir.

Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

Inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover