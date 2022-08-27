Jeera To Achari: Healthy Baby Potato Recipes To Try This Ganesh Chaturthi

Fond of potatoes? Then this Ganesh Chaturthi, we are sharing different recipes for dry potatoes.

Potato is a vegetable used in every household, primarily as a snack or an item in main course meals. But what if you want to make a quick dish with potatoes to carry on a trip or pack for your kid's lunch box? Everyone loves dry potato dishes, especially at festivals. However, if you want to bring a twist to it, you can make it in many different ways. This Ganesh Chaturthi, try two exciting recipes for making dry potatoes at home.

Punjabi Jeera Aloo: You must have often made jeera aloo at home. It's time to try the spicy Punjabi-style Jeera Aloo.

Ingredients:

1 tsp ground red pepper or chilli flakes

2 tsp ground coriander seeds

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

2 tsp dry mango powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

500 gms baby potatoes

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp green chilli

1 tablespoon oil

Fresh coriander

Salt to taste

2 tsp cumin

Method:

First, boil the potatoes and add two teaspoons of salt. Let the potato cool entirely, and then peel it. Now, heat some oil and add cumin seeds and chopped green chillies in a pan; let them crackle for a few seconds. Add chopped coriander, red chilli, turmeric powder, mango powder, roasted cumin powder and salt, and fry for a few seconds. Put boiled potatoes in the pan with the lid on and cook on low flame for 10-12 minutes. Your Punjabi-style Jeera Aloo is ready. Garnish it with the help of fresh coriander. You can serve it hot with dal, roti or paratha.

Note: If you don't have baby potatoes, you can also take regular potatoes and cut them into pieces. Don't make the mistake of overheating the potatoes, as it will spoil their natural taste.

Achari Aloo: Are you bored of your regular sabzi? Try this tangy achari aloo today.

Ingredients:

500 gms peeled potatoes (cut into thin wedges)

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp dried mango powder

Fresh coriander chopped

A quarter tsp asafoetida

1 chopped green chilli

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp achari masala

1 tsp ginger (grated)

3 tbsp mustard oil

Salt to taste

1 tsp cumin

Method:

First, heat mustard oil in a pan. Remember that oil should be hot to remove slight bitterness. If the oil becomes very hot, let it cool down slightly. Add asafoetida and cumin seeds to it. Now, add green chillies, ginger and fry for a few seconds. Add achar masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix and cook on low flame till the potatoes are cooked. Add some water if the masala seems too dry so the spices do not stick to the pan. Finally, add dry mango powder and fresh coriander leaves and mix well. Your achari aloo is ready to eat with roti.