When there’s Diwali, there’s bound to be indulgence. It’s not uncommon to feel guilty about not sticking to your weight loss goals after festive season bingeing. What you can and must do, however, is to ensure that what you eat during the festive season is as healthy as possible. You can’t say no to desserts during Diwali. However, you can try making your desserts as much as possible. This Badam Phirni recipe is an attempt at doing just that. This dessert carefully balances taste with nutrition. Filled with the goodness of almonds, a serving of this desserts can actually improve your digestion and keep your blood pressure in check. It can also be excellent for your heart because almonds can prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol which can help protect the heart and entire cardiovascular system from damage and the ill-effects of oxidative stress. Besides, almonds can also help you get gorgeous skin and hair We have used a sugar substitute in this Badam Phirni recipe by Executive Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre to make it low cal.

Badam Ki Phirni

Ingredients

100 g Peeled Almond

500 ml Milk

100 g Sugar substitute

2 tbsp Rice

½ tsp Cardamom

1 tbsp Gulabjal

Method

Chop the almonds finely and keep aside. Soak the rice for 15 mins. Now grind to a paste using little water.

Keep milk for boiling, add sugar and cardamom powder.

Once it boils, lower the heat and add almonds. Cook for 2 mins and then slowly add the rice paste.

Keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens and coats thickly on the back of a spoon.

Remove from flame, add gulab jal and pour in small containers.

Refrigerate for an hour to serve cold.

Garnish with almond and pistachio and arrange silver varq on top. Serve chilled