How To Make Singhare Ki Kachri: Healthy Snack Made From Water Chestnuts

Let's take you on a journey of India's forgotten indigenous recipe worth rediscovering.

Not only are these recipes nutrient-dense and well-balanced, providing essential nutrients, but they also carry the nostalgia of home. One should include healthy cooking oil to enhance the flavour and improve the overall health and nutrition value of these long-lost recipes. It is a multi-source cooking oil that helps you achieve a good balance of beneficial fatty acids like MUFA and PUFA, and it's also rich in natural antioxidants to maintain healthy cholesterol levels while keeping your overall heart health in check. So let's take you on a journey of India's forgotten indigenous recipe that is worth rediscovering:

Singhare Ki Kachri: A popular dish from North India made from water chestnuts, also known as singhare. This dish is a region's speciality and is often served as a snack or appetizer. With its unique flavour and crunchy texture, Singhare Ki Kachri is a delicious and healthy option that people of all ages enjoy!

(Serves 6 | Prep Time 30 mins | Cook Time 30mins)

What You Will Need:

500-gram Singhare water chestnut

Salt to taste

40-gram cooking oil

1 teaspoon asafoetida hing

2 teaspoon cumin powder

teaspoon red chilli powder

1 green chilli finely chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

How To Prepare:

Pressure cook water chestnut and salt for one or two whistles over medium heat. Turn off the heat. Now it becomes easy to remove the outer peel of the water chestnut. Next, collect the pale white pulp in a separate bowl. Add salt, chilli powder, and cumin powder over the boiled water chestnut. Then, nicely mash it using the potato masher. Heat the multisource cooking oil in a heavy bottom pan over medium heat. Now add asafoetida, grated ginger and green chilli. Saute till the aroma of ginger is released. Add mashed water chestnut and roast over low heat until the mixture turns pale brown and leaves the pan's sides. Keep stirring the mixture while it is roasting. The taste and texture of the mixture are also refined. Taste and adjust the seasoning accordingly. Before serving, drizzle lemon juice, sprinkle chopped coriander and pour a teaspoon of melted butter on top.

An Indigenous Indian recipe is an excellent option. Making it with a more beneficial oil further enhances their health quotient. So explore the rich food culture from across India with this tasty recipe.

