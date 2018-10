Chickpeas are one of the most versatile, widely used, healthiest and tastiest foods that’s popular among Indians. This legume has been credited with a number of health benefits: chickpeas can help you lose weight because of their high fibre content that can keep you full, they can help build immunity and strength, they can stabilise blood sugar levels and balance hormone levels, they can help prevent anemia, control blood pressure levels, protect your digestive system and make your heart healthy. Hummus is a middle eastern dip that’s made with mashed chickpeas. Here’s a simple hummus recipe by nutritionist Payal Kothari that you must try making.

Classic Hummus with a dash of Jalapeño

Ingredients:

• 1 cup dry Chickpeas /Garbanzo Beans

• ½ tsp Baking Soda

• ½ Lemons Juice

• 1 tbsp Olive Oil

• Small half Jalapeño

• Sea salt as per taste

• 2 tbsp Tahini paste (readymade or homemade with crushed sesame seeds)

• 2 cloves of Garlic

• ½ tsp mixed seeds (flax, sesame, sunflower watermelon etc.)

Method:

1) Soak 1 cup of chickpeas overnight in double the amount of water.

2) Put it in a pressure cooker and cook for about 3-4 whistles with a pinch of baking soda. You can also place the chickpeas in a large pot of water and bring it to a boil until the chickpeas are bigger in size. This should take about an hour. Leaving the skin on the chickpea gives rough texture but loads of fibre. Peeling the skin of chickpeas gives extra smooth hummus but less fibre.

3) Drain out the excess water and add all the ingredients mentioned above except the seeds and oil.

4) Add a few spoons of ice water to make the hummus even smoother.

5) Process all ingredients together in a grinder on high speed for 4-5 minutes until it turns into a smooth paste.

6) Serve in a bowl and add 1 tbsp of olive oil and garnish it with mixed seeds and wedges of Jalapeño