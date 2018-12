Winters are great for trying out new tea and coffee recipes. Enjoy a warm and soothing cup of wholesome goodness with this spiced turmeric latte. This Spiced Turmeric Latte is a healthy vegan option abundant with anti-oxidants and is a great immunity booster with a punch of the right vitamins and minerals. With an active ingredient called curcumin, turmeric has a host of beneficial properties, ranging from anti-inflammatory properties to improving bone health and boosting immunity among many others. Did you know that turmeric can help keep Alzheimer’s Disease at bay? Turmeric can also help you fight cancer, diabetes, liver diseases, gas, diarrhoea, morning sickness, cough and cold and many other health conditions. With a myriad of premium spices in the tea, a pinch of nutmeg, and some warm milk, this cup is a perfect companion for your health in the winters. Bala Sarda, Founder, Vahdam Teas shares the recipe for Spiced Herbal Turmeric Latte.

Spiced Herbal Turmeric Latte

Preparation Time: 10-15 mins

Serves — 2

Ingredients

Tisane made with turmeric, saffron, coconut, cardamom, ginger (12 grams)

Fresh water: 2 ½ cups or 21 oz

Almond milk / Coconut milk / Low fat milk: ½ cup or 4 oz.

Nutmeg powder: a pinch

Sugar: 2 – 4 tsp

Brewing Instructions:

Heat 2 ½ cups or 21 oz of fresh water in a kettle up to 185°F – 194°F (85°C – 90°C).

In a separate saucepan, pour in ½ cup of almond milk / coconut milk / low fat milk and bring it to a boil. Remove from heat once boiled.

Now add in 2 tbsp. of turmeric saffron herbal tisane and a pinch of nutmeg powder to the kettle. Let the tea simmer on medium to low heat for 3 minutes.

Add in the freshly boiled milk (of your choice for vegan and dairy options) to the kettle and add in sugar. Let the mixture simmer on low heat for another 3 minutes.

Do not over boil the tea, just gently simmer it. Once done, strain into cups and serve hot.