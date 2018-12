The best part about winters is the bountiful supply of fresh produce that it brings along with it. Apples, oranges, grapes, Indian gooseberry or amla, strawberries are some of the seasonal fruits you can get at this time of the year. While it is great to eat these fruits by themselves, this is also a good time to experiment with cooking dishes using these as the main ingredient. A great way to incorporate fruits into your cooking is to make desserts out of them. Of course, just because they are desserts doesn’t mean they are unhealthy. There is a way to make desserts healthy too. Dieitician Nishi Grover shares the recipe of Baked Apple Cinnamon Pie. Did you know that apples have many health benefits? apples can help you keep heart disease away by absorbing cholesterol. The antioxidant-rich apples can also lower your risk of stroke, make your teeth whiter, give you glowing skin, help with weight loss, fight cancer, help beat diarrhoea and constipation, boost your immune system, help boost endurance by making more oxygen available to the lungs and help improve memory.

Baked Apple Cinnamon Pie

Ingredients

Sugar-free oats biscuits

1 tsp cinnamon powder

6 to 8 raisins

3 walnuts

2 Granny Smith apples

Sugar-free alternative

A dash o vanilla essence

Method

1. In a baking tin, crumble the biscuits roughly and add cinnamon powder, raisins and walnuts. bake this mixture for about 15 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius till it’s done.

2. Cut the apples into thin slivers. Sprinkle cinnamon powder, raisins, walnuts and sugar-free alternative. bake for about 15 to 20 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius till it’s done.

3. Layer the baked apples on top of the base of oats biscuits and bake together at 180 degrees Celsius till it’s done.

4. Serve hot with vanilla essence.

Inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover