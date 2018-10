Having guests over for the festive season and don’t know what to cook? Impress them with this easy recipe of Murgh Jaituni Seekh by Chef Shadab Ahmed at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. Seekh or skewering is a great way to cook your meat or even fish. Skewering or grilling or cooking in tandoor requires very little oil which makes it low in calories. Plus, cooking in tandoor lends a beautiful barbeque taste to the chicken. Chicken is nutritious and delicious if cooked properly. Did you know that chicken has more protein and less fat which makes it a lean protein? It also has minerals like phosphorous, magnesium, niacin, zinc and calcium, tryptophan, Vitamin B5 and Vitamin B6. This is why chicken is highly recommended for the numerous health benefits it gives. Chicken is good for those trying to lose weight, fight heart diseases, low immunity, stress and bone problems. In this recipe, we have coated chicken with olive oil which is known for being a powerhouse of nutrients. Make this recipe for your Saturday dinner or Sunday lunch!

Murgh Jaituni Seekh

Ingredients

500gms Chicken Thigh Boneless

50 gms Fat

50 gms Processed cheese

As per taste Salt

5 gms Garam Masala

5 gms Chilli powder

5 gms Green chilli

20 gms Onion

50 gms Olive Chopped

8 gms Ginger

8 gms Garlic

10 gms Coriander

2 gms Mace Powder

5 gms Cardamoms

5 gms Ginger

10 gms Coriander stalk

Method

1. Mince the chicken and fat twice.

2. Add garam masala, chopped onion, chopped coriander, red chilli powder, salt, ginger garlic paste, chopped coriander, cardamom powder, mace powder, and chopped ginger, chopped green chilli (apart from olive).

3. Grease the skewers and spread the mixture evenly around it.

4. Carefully apply the chopped olive over the meat and cooked in tandoor (or barbeque).

5. Serve hot with mint chutney.