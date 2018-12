Come winter and you will see a lot of vegetable vendors selling fresh, bright-coloured green peas. Green peas have Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Vitamin B complex, magnesium, Vitamin C, fibre and protein and one of the healthiest vegetables you can have. Did you know that green peas can keep cholesterol under check. There are various studies demonstrating cholesterol-lowering effects of fibre. Green peas also help beat anemia because of folic acid in them which produces a constituent of hemoglobin – white blood cells. Here are some delicious and healthy ways in which you can eat green peas:

Matar biryani

Ingredients

1/2 cup green peas(boiled)

2 cups fenugreek or methi leaves(chopped)

2 tsp oil

2 cups brown rice(soaked and cooked)

1/2 cup onions(thinly sliced)

1 and 1/2 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

Salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan, add the onions and saute on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes.

Add the ginger-green chilli paste and saute on a medium flame for 30 seconds

Add the green peas and saute on a medium flame for 1 more minute.

Now add the fenugreek leaves, 2bsp water and saute on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes.

Add the brown rice and salt and mix gently and cook on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Serve hot.

By Tarla Dalal

Matar and spring onion soup

Ingredients

1 cup green peas

1/4 cup roughly chopped spring onions with stalk

10 to 12 basil leaves

2 pinches of freshly ground pepper

1 tsp oil

1/4 tsp salt

Method

Heat the oil in a saucepan, add the spring onions and sauté till they turn translucent.

Add the green peas and 4 cups water and cook till the peas are tender. Cool add the basil and blend in a blender till smooth.

Pour into a saucepan, add the salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Serve hot.

By Tarla Dalal

Matar tikki

Ingredients

1/4 boiled green peas

1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

1/4 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

2tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania)

1/2 tsp green chilli paste

1/2 tsp ginger (adrak) paste

1/4 cup milk for coating

1/2 cup quick cooking rolled oats for coating

1tsp oil for greasing and cooking

For serving:

Tomato ketchup

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and combine well.

Divide the mixture into 7 equal portions and shape each portion into a 37 mm (1 and 1/2 ) round, flat, tikki.

Dip each tikki in milk and then roll them in the oats till they are evenly coated from both the sides.

Heat a non-stick tawa griddle and grease it lightly using 1/8 tsp of oil.

Cook each tikki on a medium flame, using 1/8 tsp of oil, till they turn golden brown in colour from both the sides.

Garnish with onion rings, a few red capsicum strips and a few green capsicum strips and serve hot with green chutney.