Looking for innovative recipes, making delicious food and ensuring that you get proper nutrition every day isn’t easy. It is always a good idea to try different recipes with simple ingredients. India has a lot to offer in terms of varied, healthy and tasty cuisine. All you need to do is read up and acquaint yourself with the different local dishes fo all the states. You have got to try these delicious healthy vegetarian recipes from Andhra Pradesh by Chef Valli of ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. Pachi Pulusu is essentially tamarind soup. Did you know that tamarind has got powerful compounds in it to help reduce the risk of cancer, ease digestion, lower cholesterol, control blood pressure, boost immunity and make your skin healthy? Alasanda vada is made with cowpeas or black eyed beans which are excellent for diabetics, obese people who want to lose weight and those having chronic digestive problems. Even though the vada is deep fried, it is healthy. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, deep frying in essential fats like ghee or groundnut oil, etc, reduces the glycemic index of the food item and also helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A,E,D and K to regulate blood sugars, boost the immune system and strengthen your bones.

Pachi Pulusu (Tamarind soup)

Ingredients

green chilli roasted 5no.

oil 10gm

red chilli 3gm

jeera 5gm

coriander leaves 15gm

green chilli 2no.

tamarind 100gm

onion 100gm

rock salt to taste

chopped coriander 20gm

chopped tomato 100gm

water 500gm

Method:

Roast green chilli. Put oil in pan and then put jeera and chopped red chilli and roast well. Then add roasted green chilli after crushing it. Put aside. Take a bowl and add coriander, green chilli, onion, tomato and salt and mash it lightly. Add tamarind with water and mix it well. Then add crushed masala. Add salt to taste.

Alasandala vada (Black eyed beans vada)

Ingredients

soaked lobia dal 200gm

chopped ginger 15gm

chopped green chilli 10gm

fennel seed 5gm

coriander powder 5gm

chop curry leaves 5gm

oil 500gm

rice flour 30gm

chopped onion 50gm

red chilli 2no.

salt to taste

Method:

Take soaked lobia dal and crushed it well. Add all the ingredients, mix it well. Add salt to taste and then make a tikki like a patty and deep fry it.