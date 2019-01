If you are a vegan or want to become one, you need to ensure you are getting enough nutrients from the limited sources of food you have. Tofu is an excellent and healthy source of protein that you must regularly include in your diet, even if you are not a vegan! This Tofu and Peanut Butter Curry recipe by Ankita Maniktala Kukreja, Co-Founder, The Butternut Co. is filling, lip-smacking and incredibly nutritious. Tofu is made from curdled soybean milk. It contains isoflavones that reduce bad cholesterol levels in our body thus preventing cardiovascular diseases. Tofu is also an excellent source of iron which helps in the making of haemoglobin. It can lower the risk of heart disease. It can reduce the levels of low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol in your body which in turn can boost your cardiovascular health. Tofu has selenium, a mineral needed by the body for the proper functioning of the antioxidant system, which protects our system from colon cancer. Tofu can also protect from menopause, ageing and hair loss. This curry also uses peanut butter which is a great source of energy. Peanut butter has lots of protein. It could help lower cholesterol levels, prevent Type II diabetes and control diseases like certain types of cancers, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, degenerative nerve diseases and viral and /or fungal infections. It is also rich in dietary fibre. Try making this curry recipe today!

Tofu and Peanut Butter Curry

Ingredients

 1 medium sized onion diced

 3 garlic cloves

 2 tablespoon ginger paste

 200 gm. tofu, cut in squares

 1-2 teaspoon of garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder

 1 pinch asafoetida

 1 cup cauliflower chopped

 2 tomato chopped finely

 3 tablespoons of olive oil

 3 tablespoons of unsweetened peanut butter

 2 cups of water

 Salt as per taste

Method

In a wok pan on medium heat, add in the olive oil, once the oil is warm add in the asafetida then add in the chopped onion. Sauté them for a couple of minutes, once cooked add in the tomatoes and also add in the garlic, ginger paste, garam masala, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and sauté once again till cooked. Then add in the cauliflower and add in the water. Mix well and let simmer for 5-10 minutes till all the veggies are cooked perfectly. Once the curry is reduced and thickened, add in the tofu pieces and peanut butter and mix well. Keep stirring and let it cook again for 3-4 minutes. Add in the salt as per taste. Take it off the heat and serve in a bowl. Your tofu and peanut butter curry is ready to be serve alongside rice or chapati.