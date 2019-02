Spicy, tangy, nutritious, vegetarian, filling and incredibly tasty: these are the perfect words to describe Missal Pav and Pav Bhaji, two of the most popular street foods of Mumbai. Instead of heading out to enjoy these on food carts or restaurants, where you’re not sure of the hygiene and the kind of ingredients and cooking method used, why not try making them at home. You could replace the pav with whole wheat or multi-grain bread. These recipes by Executive Chef, Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli are so delicious, they will taste just like the ones you get in the restaurants!

Missal Pav

Ingredients

• Oil 30 ml

• Cumin seeds 3 gm

• Sliced onions 50 gm

• Grated dry coconut 30 gm

• Coriander seeds 2 gm

• Cloves 1 gm

• Peppercorns 1 gm

• Cinnamon stick 2 gm

• Dry Kashmiri red chillies 2 no

• Garlic 2 gm

• Chopped onions 30 gm

• Chopped tomatoes 40 gm

• Turmeric powder 2 gm

• Sprouted Matki 20 gm

• Dried white peas 20 gm

• Whole green Moong 20 gm

• Sprouted chawli 15 gm

• Chilli powder 2 gm

• Chopped coriander 2 gm

• Salt to taste

• Mixed Farsaan 20 gm

• Pav 2 no

• Lemon wedge 2 no

Procedure

Missal Masala

• Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan; add the onions, coconut, and dry roast on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Add all the remaining ingredients and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the flame and allow it to cool completely.

• Once it is cools, blend in a mixer to a smooth powder without using any water. Keep aside

Missal curry

• Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and sauté on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the prepared missal masala and sauté on a medium flame for 1 more minute

• Add the tomatoes, turmeric powder and a little water (approx. 1 tbsp), mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

• Add the matki, white watana, moong and chawli sprouts and mix well. Add water if required. Cook it until the watana and sprouts get tender.

• Serve it hot with farsaan, pav, chopped onion and lemon.

Pav Bhaji

Ingredients

Coriander seeds 15 gm Cumin seeds 5 gm Peppercorns 3 gm Cardamom 1 gm Fennel seeds 2 gm Whole dried chillies 2 gm Cinnamon 2 gm Bay leaf 1 leaf Cloves 1 gm Carom seeds 1 gm Turmeric 1 gm Oil 30 ml Cumin seeds 3 gm Chopped onions 50 gm Carrot 30 gm French beans 30 gm Capsicum 30 gm Cauliflower 30 gm Chopped tomatoes 30 gm Coriander powder 2 gm Cumin powder 1 gm Degghi Mirch powder 1 gm Garlic 2 gm Ginger 40 gm Turmeric powder 2 gm Fresh chopped coriander 2 gm Salt to taste Butter 20 gm Pav 2 no Lemon juice 2 no



Method

Pav Bhaji Masala

Heat the pan and dry roast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom, fennel seeds, whole dried chillies, cinnamon, bay leaves, cloves, carom seeds, turmeric. Now blend it nicely into a fine powder.



Pav Bhaji

Heat the oil in a pan and add the cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add the onions and sauté it nicely

Add the tomatoes, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and the homemade pav bhaji masala, add all the chopped vegetables and cook them well and finish it with butter and chopped coriander.

Serve it hot with pav, chopped onion and lemon.