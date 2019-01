If you are going to be home this Republic Day weekend, make sure you treat your family to a delicious and healthy meal. After all, this is a special day indeed. Try these delectable recipes by Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences.

Macaroons

Ingredients:

Egg whites- 0.500 lt.

Icing sugar-1 kg or sugar alternative

Almond- 0.750 kg

Orange rind- 5 p/c

Saffron-1 gm

Pistachio puree- 10 gms

Method:

• Whip the egg white until it becomes stiff.

• Slowly start to add the sifted icing sugar. Fold in the grated chocolate, spices, and ground almond and cocoa powder. Lastly, add the lemon juice.

• Pipe the macaroon mixture onto rubber baking sheet using an N` 8 piping nozzle.

• Allow the macaroon to dry on top.

• Bake the macaroons at 170 C` until the top is dry and shining.

• Allow the macaroons to cool down and then immediately remove them from the baking trays and store them in an airtight container.

Smoke Vegetable Lasagne

Ingredients:

For pasta dough-

• Refined flour- 200gm

• Egg yolk-3

• Whole egg-1

• Olive oil

For Tomato sauce-

• Tomato ripe skinless-300 gm

• Onion-30 gm

• Garlic-15 gm

• Basil-5 gm

• Olive oil-10 ml

• Oregano-5 gm

For Vegetables-

• Onions-100 gm

• Peppers-100 gm

• Zucchini yellow-150gm

• Zucchini green-150gm

• Brinjal-150 gm

• Spinach-200 gm

For Béchamel recipe-

• 2 tablespoons low-fat butter

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 1/4 cups milk, heated

• Salt.

• Freshly ground pepper

• Saffron-few pinch

Method:

Pasta dough-

• Mix all the ingredients and make a firm dough and let it sit for a while.

• After 20 minutes, roll the dough and make lasagna sheets.

• Blanch lasagna sheets in the boiling water and do not forget to add salt in water.

• Cool the sheets and keep it aside

Tomato sauce-

• Chopped onion and garlic, sauté in a pan with olive oil.

• Add riped tomatoes roughly chopped.

• Add basil, oregano, salt –pepper and cook for 30 minutes.

Vegetables-

• Cut all vegetables in strips (julienne).

• Sauté in a pan with olive oil and add salt-pepper. Cook vegetables on a high flame or can roast whole vegetables on charcoal.

• Cool and keep it aside

Béchamel recipe-

• Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, continue stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don’t let it brown — about 2 minutes.

• Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Bring it to a boil. Add salt and pepper to taste, lower the heat, and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat. To cool this sauce for later use, cover it with melted butter to avoid forming skin on the sauce.

• Add saffron in béchamel to make saffron- béchamel.

Finally-

• Spread a thin layer of pasta sauce in the bottom of a baking dish

• Make a layer of cooked lasagna sheets

• Spread an even layer of saffron-Bechamel sauce

• Spread cooked vegetables.

• Make a layer of cooked lasagna sheets

• Spread an even layer of spinach mixture

• Spread an even layer of béchamel sauce

• Repeat these layers two times

• Top it with a final layer of Lasagna sheet. Spread more béchamel sauce and some tomato sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese